Bridge In Mount Pleasant Township To Undergo Rehab Work Next Spring

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — The collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh has brought understandable concern about the state of infrastructure in the region.

Surrounding areas, including Westmoreland County, have many of the same issues. First built in the first decade of the last century, the bridge on State Route 2025 in Mount Pleasant Township is a small bridge, but a big deal for people living near it.

“We travel it to work, we travel it to get groceries,” business owner Jeff Mlinek said.

The cement and steel structure has seen better days. While a bit rough looking on top, once you get under the bridge you really get to see the problems up close. For instance, the bridge has large pieces of rust and steel you can actually pull off the structure. You can also stick your fingers through the beams that are holding up the bridge.

There are a lot just like this in Westmoreland County. In fact, PennDOT said 79 state-maintained bridges and 56 locally-maintained bridges have “poor” ratings. But PennDOT said a “poor” rating sounds more frightening than it may be.

“If a bridge is labeled ‘poor,’ it doesn’t mean it’s going to collapse,” said Rachel Duda, PennDOT’s assistant district executive for design. “It does mean that one of its major components may be in need of repair.”

Duda told KDKA that more federal and state infrastructure money coming in. The bridge on State Route 2025 is on the priority list and is expected to be replaced at a cost of about $1 million.

“I hope it gets done quickly, hope it’s not out long,” Mlinek said.

In fact, construction is set to begin in the spring of 2023.