WARMINSTER >> In the beast that is the Philadelphia Catholic League playoffs, every little thing matters. The league’s quarterfinal round has some of the highest stakes of any postseason event anywhere in the state, with the winners granted the opportunity to play on the hallowed hardwood of the Palestra and the losers left to lament what and where that chance slipped away. Games in the PCL playoffs are usually won in the margins and after Friday night, Archbishop Wood’s margins will have a lot of red ink denoting errors the Vikings will have to look back on.

WARMINSTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO