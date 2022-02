Gov. Kathy Hochul created the state Office of the Chief Disability Officer and has named a longtime Assembly aide as its leader. Kimberly Hill will serve as the state's first chief disability officer. Hill previously worked as the principal analyst for the state Assembly's Committee on People with Disabilities and is the former director of the Assembly Task Force on People with Disabilities. She was also tasked with coordinating 24 Legislative Disabilities Awareness days that aim to educate lawmakers and staff about issues affecting people with disabilities.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO