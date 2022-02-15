ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Draft: HBCU Legacy Bowl Day 1 Practice Recap - Team Gaither

By Ric Serritella
 5 days ago
Many current NFL players have backed the event, including Terron Armstead (Saints), Aaron Donald (Rams), Jameis Winston (Saints), Bobby Wagner (Seahawks) and Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), who was announced as the honorary coin toss official. Each of these current superstars are expected to make an appearance throughout the week.

Be sure to tune in on Saturday, February 19th at 4:00 pm eastern on NFL Network for the bowl game and stay tuned for continuous coverage here at NFL Draft Bible, as we bring you the names you need to know! Below are the standouts from the first practice for Team Gaither:

#76 Cam Durley | Tennessee State | OT

Height: 6056 | Weight: 292 | Hand: 0900 | Arm: 3338 | Wingspan: 7738 | Forty: 5.24 (Verified Measurements and Time From HBCU Combine)

A tall, long, linear big man, Durley possesses all the tools in the tool box and possesses Power Five pedigree, as a transfer from Kansas. He demonstrated a strong, balanced stance, attributing his body weight over heels very well, a trait noticeably lacking from other players in attendance. In fact, the most improved player from the start of practice to finish was Durley, who took very well to coaching and craved the learning experience. He actually grew up in Saudi Arabia playing baseball and basketball before moving back to The States in high school. A very mature player who is an absolute positive presence inside the locker room, Durley has been heavily involved in the community, helping out with homeless shelters and the Special Olympics during his time in Kansas, in addition to tornado cleanup in Nashville while at Tennessee State. The two-time OVC All-1stTeam selection has caught the eyes of NFL scouts in attendance early on and is worth monitoring throughout the draft process.

#90 De’Shaan Dixon | Norfolk State | DE

Height: 6040 | Weight: 251 | Hand: 1038 | Arm: 3348 | Wingspan: 8128 (Verified Measurements From East-West Shrine Bowl)

If you were to bank on one prospect from this event on getting drafted, Dixon would be the choice. His intimidating presence is noticeable as a ‘first guy off the bus’ player. His towering height and arm reach enable him to create leverage. Dixon generated push during the scrimmage session, was praised throughout the day for his sound technique/hand placement and his lean body type will offer plenty of allure for NFL teams. He was just the second player in school history to receive an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl (Don Carey) and was a First Team All-MEAC selection. The future is clearly bright for Dixon, who is built beautifully like Paul Orndorff and will be playing on Sunday.

#8 Keshawn James | Fayetteville State | DT

Height: 6024 | Weight: 283 | Hand: 0938 | Arm: 3168 | Wingspan: 7778 | Forty: 5.09 | Vertical: : 29 | Broad: 8-7 | Shuttle: 4.71 | Three-Cone: 8.00 (Verified Measurements and Times From HBCU Combine)

Some people start their day very simple, they roll out of bed, maybe have breakfast, brew some coffee, watch the news for the weather report and head to work…not James! He begins his day by climbing into a cannon and he was clearly shot out to New Orleans because no offensive lineman was able to contain him today. The South Carolina native possesses violent hands and toughness in the trenches. His ability to shed/disengage and make a tackle is apparent. James has been a true disruptor from the interior; he racked up a monster 70 tackles, including nine sacks and four forced fumbles this past season. For his career, James finished with an eye-popping 228 tackles, with 28 sacks and 11 forced fumbles! He converts speed to power, can bully opponents with his brute strength and is the definition of a ‘hair on fire’ defensive playmaker. James is a 2022 NFL Draft gem and stands a very good chance to work his way onto a 53-man roster come August.

Keep it locked to NFL Draft Bible for exclusive coverage of the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans and follow us @NFLDraftBible for live updates!

