ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Trying To Expedite Money For Local Bridge Repairs After Collapse

By Jon Delano
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Of4DS_0eFYu7kw00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge was “a blunt reminder.”

In his first local television interview since the bridge collapse seen only on KDKA, Buttigieg told political editor Jon Delano that President Joe Biden’s visit to the site added to the urgency.

The coincidence of a major bridge collapse in Pittsburgh on the same day of a presidential visit was unexpected, but Secretary Buttigieg, who inspected some bridges in Pittsburgh last summer, says the presidential visit to the collapsed bridge site was an attention-getter.

When President Biden inspected the fern hollow bridge on Jan. 28, it made an impact, bringing home the importance of moving quickly on the implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

That, of course, is the responsibility of the U.S. Department of Transportation, which in the weeks since, has been outlining several different programs to get money out to states and local communities.

It was clear the president wanted fast action on this particular bridge.

Delano: “What did the president say to you when he got back from Pittsburgh that day?”

Buttigieg: “As you know, this got the president’s attention immediately. He’s already been somebody who is passionate about fixing America’s bridges and knew that Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh, in particular, were examples of areas that have needed a lot of work.”

“In fact, I remember at a Cabinet meeting over the summer sharing with him the experience of going down the river and looking up at the McKees Rocks Bridge and him taking great interest in that, too. Unfortunately, what happened that day with the collapse was a blunt reminder of just how urgent and important this is,” said Buttigieg.

WATCH: KDKA’s Jon Delano reports

The upshot was within one week of the collapse, the Federal Highway Administration set aside $25 million dollars to pay for the reconstruction of the city-owned Fern Hollow Bridge.

“Clearly the visit made an impression of him and I think all of us – I know he feels this way – were in particular, on one hand, shocked that this could have happened and, on the other hand, relieved at the almost miraculous fact that there were no fatalities that day,” says Buttigieg. “Nobody should have to hope or wish that a bridge collapse will not be fatal because a bridge collapse should never happen in the first place.”

Preventing future bridge collapses, says Buttigieg, is a key goal of the president’s infrastructure bill. Pennsylvania is slated to get $1.6 billion to repair over 3,000 bridges rated poor.

But here’s the question.

Delano: “There’s so much red tape that seems to be involved, how can you expedite the delivery of money to cities like Pittsburgh with so many poor-quality bridges?”

Buttigieg: “Well, as a former mayor now serving in a federal role, I’m prioritizing the process of making the federal government a little more user friendly for cities, mayors, communities to navigate.”

Buttigieg says the infrastructure bill has a special carve-out for locally owned bridges like the Fern Hollow Bridge and many others so that state-owned bridges don’t get all the money.

Another key element: local governments can get 100 percent federal funding for bridge repair instead of having to come up with 20 percent of the cost with local tax dollars.

“Being able to cover 100 percent of these local bridge repairs in the case where the bridge qualifies for that is one way we think we can make it simpler, easier and we hope faster for local communities to get those bridges fixed,” says Buttigieg.

The 100 percent funding is good news for local communities with poor bridges in need of repair, but it’s not clear how quickly they will actually get those dollars.

Buttigieg also says he’s planning another trip to Pittsburgh, but no date yet.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CAR AND DRIVER

We Ask DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg the Thorny EV Infrastructure Questions

Pete Buttigieg, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, clearly has a strong vision of an EV-friendly America, but he is well aware there's a bit of mental adjustment people will need to do first. Buttigieg told Car and Driver on Wednesday how much he liked the Ford Mustang Mach-E EV his security detail was just issued, and noted that, along with the keys, they were handed a gas card—standard issue for a government vehicle. "I love the fact that we’re never going to have to use that gas card," he said. "Unlike with gas, we can fill it up right here in the basement at DOT headquarters."
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pete Buttigieg to visit Bloomington-Normal area

BLOOMINGTON — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit the Bloomington-Normal area on Saturday, his office said Tuesday. The visit, for which timing and location were not yet announced, is meant to highlight work that the transportation department is doing to make electric vehicles accessible to more Americans. Those...
BLOOMINGTON, ID
CBS Pittsburgh

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Says Pittsburgh Will Play Role In Switch To Electric Vehicles

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says Pittsburgh can play a key role as America switches from gas-powered cars to cleaner electric vehicles in the next few years. In an exclusive interview on KDKA, the secretary outlined a $5 billion conversion program. In his interview with Secretary Buttigieg, KDKA money editor Jon Delano noted three things that might encourage people to buy electric vehicles: more charging stations so you can travel anywhere, a much shorter time to charge or fill up with electricity and guaranteeing it’s cheaper to drive an electric vehicle over a gas one. “This is exactly why we...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
The Independent

Pete Buttigieg says Florida’s ‘don’t say gay’ bill will drive up suicides

US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has said that Florida’s controversial Parental Rights in Education bill is “dangerous” and could lead to more deaths by suicide.Under the proposed legislation, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, any talk of sexual orientation or gender identity in Florida’s state public schools – from kindergarten to fifth grade – will be banned and liable to a lawsuit.Those in opposition to the bill urge that erasing LGBT+ presence from schools implies that it is something to be ashamed of, and worse it could “kill kids”, say critics.Mr Buttigieg, who is a gay man, said the bill will contribute to...
POLITICS
Quad-Cities Times

Watch now: Pete Buttigieg joins Illinois leaders in Normal stop

Students in Heartland Community College's training program are at the "forefront of the electric vehicle revolution," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Saturday. Buttigieg appeared at the college in Normal along with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth. The visit was meant to highlight...
NORMAL, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
CBS News

Biden administration proposes limiting consideration of public benefits for green card applications

The Biden administration on Thursday proposed new regulations that would limit the number of public benefits that can weigh against immigrants applying for permanent U.S. residency, or green cards. Under the proposal, U.S. immigration caseworkers would only consider participation in income assistance programs like Supplemental Security Income and Temporary Assistance...
U.S. POLITICS
Sentinel & Enterprise

‘No-fly list’ for unruly airplane passengers: Pete Buttigieg says ‘we need to take a look at it’

The Biden administration should “take a look at” placing disruptive airline passengers on a “no-fly” list, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Monday. This push comes after 2021 was the worst year for passengers acting out on flights, and as Delta’s CEO pleads with the Biden administration to place unruly passengers on a no-fly list — which would bar such individuals from traveling on any commercial air carrier.
U.S. POLITICS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse

First, there was a boom that some thought was an explosion. Then came the rush of escaping natural gas that sounded like a jet engine. Finally there were the sirens and shouts of rescuers searching for survivors. A little over a week has passed since the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Uban Construction#Kdka#Cabinet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
wcbu.org

Bloomington-Normal's role in 'electric vehicle revolution' attracts visit from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Bloomington-Normal is at the center of the “electric vehicle revolution” during a visit Saturday. One of Buttigieg’s stops was the Electric Vehicle Energy Storage worker training program at Heartland Community College. The Heartland program, which has received $7.5 million in state money, is temporarily headquartered in a building on Martin Luther King Drive in Bloomington; state capital funds will help construct a permanent facility on the Heartland campus in Normal.
NORMAL, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Spring’s Primary Date At Stake As State Supreme Court Asks Questions At Hearing On Congressional Districts

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The state Supreme Court held an all-day hearing in Harrisburg Friday on a variety of congressional maps for the commonwealth. As political editor Jon Delano reports, the court has lots of choices and more than a map is at stake. When the Republican legislature and Democratic governor failed to reach an agreement on a new congressional map, it fell to the state Supreme Court to approve new districts for Pennsylvania, a task they don’t really want. “This is a failure,” says David Thornburgh, chair of Draw the Lines, a citizens’ project to draw non-partisan congressional districts. “This is a failure...
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State Rep. Emily Kinkead Champions Bill To Help Homeowners Impacted By Landslides

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Neighbors in the city’s Morningside neighborhood are concerned about a landslide that is threatening backyards. It is all happening on El Paso Street in Morningside. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “It seems like this whole slide is going all the way up and it stops at the bottom of my whole deck and the whole deck tipped over,” neighbor Colleen Crnkovich said. Crnkovich wants to know if a permanent fix will ever happen. She has already lost her deck, but she said her neighbors think the streets are even worse. “Firetrucks can’t get down here,” Crnkovich said. “Any type of big FedEx,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
46K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy