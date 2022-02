Tammy Slaton is finally working on her health and her fans notice this and support her. Tammy Slaton has earned support and sympathy from her fans after the last season of 1000-Lb Sisters. Several netizens have aired their disapproval of Tammy's attitude over the years because she sounded bitter and was easily angry at her sister, Ammy Slaton, in the previous seasons of their TLC. However, Tammy has won back her fans' support as she continues her weight loss journey.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 2 DAYS AGO