Web 3.0 – Our Future or Just Another Buzzword

 3 days ago
Web 3.0 (originally coined the Semantic Web by Tim Berners-Lee, the Web’s pioneer) represents a more profound disruption, one that in time will surpass all that has preceded it. It is currently a work-in-progress and isn’t exactly defined yet. The main principle is that it will be decentralized — instead of controlled by...

shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Social Media App You Should Delete Immediately Because It Shares Your Data The Most

Before you assume Facebook is the one and only social media app that should be deleted ASAP if data sharing is your concern, we regret to inform you that there are a few others that belong in the sketchy category. Social media will always provide an amazing distraction, as well as a way of connecting, but several platforms are taking advantage of users’ loyalty and the data that are willing to share with the public. If privacy is an issue for you, experts agree: this is the one social media app you should delete immediately because it shares your data the most.
HackerNoon

The Future of NFTs and Metaverses: Big Brands, Metaverse Law, and More

Metaverse is either a digital copy of the physical reality or a fantastical world in a digital form with its own attributes and backgrounds. Many fashion and pop culture brands are creating their metaverses with celebrities’ avatars and inviting the fans to create their own avatars, and dress them with the brand’s digital wearables. Metaverses have been used by many game developers to create a unique game environment. NFTs have a certain value outside the game and can be transferred on the blockchain to any user who is willing to buy them.
Tom's Hardware

Microsoft Wants a Crypto Boss for Its Web 3.0 Dreams

Microsoft has taken a bold step towards integrating blockchain and cryptocurrencies in its business structure. The company recently posted a new job opening for a "Director of Business Development - Cryptocurrencies" on its career website. It's just another confirmation that blockchain technology is here to stay. The role is integrated...
Jack Dorsey
Elon Musk
Tim Berners Lee
HackerNoon

Crypto Advertising is Technology Driven with a Focus on Targeted Products

Jim Walsh is the founder of CryptoDSP.io, a startup that helps micro-target web 3.0 innovations to people that are interested in it on Web 2.0. He says the best way to create empowering change is no longer through politics but through the financial technology revolution. The rest of the story is that he and his co-founder, Nick Krapels, went to high school with, reconnected while I was remotely doing consulting work with clients in India and he was finishing his Ph.D. in Shanghai.
7 Ways the Metaverse Will Forever Change How We Work

The word metaverse has been bouncing around a lot lately. Although the technology is not fully developed, the closest examples of the metaverse today include the virtual worlds Second Life, Fortnite, Roblox, and Decentraland. Furthermore, Facebook changed its name to Meta in anticipation that it will transform the Facebook platform...
Entrepreneur

7 Web 3.0 Plays That Could Be the Best Plays You Ever Make

Since its introduction in the 1990’s, the internet has continued to evolve from mere static websites (Web 1.0) to interactive web apps and social media platforms today (the Web 2.0 stage of the internet). Innovation never stops though, and the next generation of the internet (Web 3.0) is already upon us. Well-placed investors who play the Web 3.0 investment opportunity could make lasting fortunes over the next decade.
Finland
Bitcoin
Artificial Intelligence
Technology
Internet
Virtual Reality
Coinspeaker

Label Foundation Announces New Web 3.0 Product

LABEL, a South Korean DAO Multichain Protocol, uses blockchain technology and Web3.0 benefits to cut out middleman and allow direct peer-to-peer transactions in the content business. LABEL is an NFT project that has gained relevance for its efforts in setting a fair profit distribution ecosystem since its takeoff in December...
Hackernoon

5 Tips to Boost the ROI of Your Blockchain Marketing Campaigns

If you're looking for blockchain marketing campaigns to join, know that the industry is still in its early stages. Marketing campaigns require a solid understanding of blockchain technology in order to succeed. For example, you'll need to know what nodes and miners are in the industry, as well as how a wallet works. Use the right platforms and the right size as well. Hire a firm that specializes in blockchain marketing to ensure you have access to best practices and can meet all your campaign goals. Include assets in your marketing campaigns that will help your customers understand how blockchain can benefit them.
HackerNoon

How Freelancer, Emmanuel Awosika, Found His Path In Blockchain Writing

Emmanuel Awosika is a freelance writer specialising in the blockchain industry. He breaks down complex concepts relating to blockchain/cryptocurrency and cover real-world use-cases of blockchain technology. Some of his work covers the value of a Web3-based Internet, especially for businesses and consumers. He also discusses topics like solving blockchain’s scalability problem, benefits of Web3 for businesses, brand use-case for NFTs, and more. He says he has been interested in cryptocurrency since 2020, but never got around to really understanding it, let alone writing about it.
HackerNoon

Is DAO the Key to Democratizing the Metaverse?

Decentralised Autonomous System (DAO) is a decentralised and autonomous gaming system. The DAO allows games to become fully accountable in the name of democracy. DAO consists of a smart contract code on the Blockchain. Each smart contract outlines the rules of the game and how players can act. No one can change the smart contract without unanimous approval from other players. This ensures games will function democratically without exploitation. It might take a while before mainstream games like Call of Duty and Fortnite use the DAO.
Hackernoon

Dear Crypto, NFTs, DAOs & Web3 Fans : I Have Some Questions

I’m confused about Web3’s building blocks. Crypto, NFTs, the Metaverse, DAOs, Blockchain… I’ve thought about them, created them, sold them, bought them and written about them. I still don’t really get it. I bet you don’t either. I’m confused about Web3’s building blocks. Crypto,...
Benzinga

Ocean Protocol: A Web 3.0 Project Unlocking The Data Economy With NFTs

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Web 3.0 is emerging right in front of us. It allows for information to be shared in a decentralized manner and rewards participants by leveraging blockchain technology. Current Web 3.0 trends include NFTs and the Metaverse, but soon the broader crypto space will realize that “data” is the centerpiece of a decentralized digital economy worth trillions of dollars. According to the World Economic Forum, data could become the most valuable resource globally.
Forbes

The Top Two Tech Trends In 2022: Web 3.0 And The Metaverse

CTO at HealthKey Technologies. IT executive, thought leader and contributing writer with a passion for innovative technologies. The futurist John Naisbitt is frequently credited for the quote that "the most reliable way to forecast the future is to try to understand the present." By looking at the tech trends that dominated the media in 2021, it is possible to forecast which trends will stand out in 2022.
Hackernoon

Is ‘True’ Decentralization Possible without Decentralized Computing?

High demand and high interest in decentralization made it high-profitable, hundreds of millions USD, even for mediocre products. We cannot live without digital realities, created by enormous amounts of computations and work with petabytes of data, processed by our devices. Humanity joined the Metaverse era without even noticing it. All NFT games are now in a state of transfer: they don’t want to break old architecture patterns, but should move to Web3.0 faster, because the decentralization demand is growing. In the current situation, their decentralization is questionable. Everyone who tries to jump into Web3.0 fast - always meets the same problem. DecentraMind tries to jump over the “do-fast” problem and open a way to “do-right” in current trends and demand for a decentralized world. And we welcome everyone who wants to join our pursuit of Web3.0.
Hacker Noon is a technology publication with over 4M monthly readers. All our stories are written by 12k+ subject matter experts in the domain of Blockchain, Crypto, Programming, and General Tech

