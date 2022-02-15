ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 22 Wyoming faces big road test tonight inside The Pit

By Cody Tucker
7220sports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE -- The Cowboys wrap up their road swing on Tuesday evening heading to New Mexico to face the Lobos at 7 p.m. MT inside The Pit. The Pokes are winners of six-straight contests and stand alone in first place in the Mountain West Conference. The Pokes entered the rankings this...

