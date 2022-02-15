FCPS struggling with special education staff shortage

Buy Now Interim Superintendent Mike Markoe, left, speaks to FCPS school board President Brad Young at a board meeting. The school system has been wrestling with a shortage of special education staff that has been exacerbated by a U.S. Department of Justice settlement over the misuse of restraint and seclusion by FCPS against special educations students. Staff photo by Bill Green

Frederick County Public Schools continue to face steep challenges in recruiting for special education jobs.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 15, the system was short 43 special education instructional assistants and 15 special education teachers. Those numbers have decreased since the beginning of the school year, when the dearth of workers was even more severe.

“We were in dire straits at the end of August,” FCPS’ Director of Special Education Linda Chambers said Jan. 31 at a meeting of the system’s Special Education Citizens Advisory Committee. “We’re getting better.”

But for the staffers across FCPS’ specialized programs, the positions can’t be filled fast enough.

“They’re exhausted to the point that they’re probably not even talking about it anymore,” said Elaine Crawford, UniServ director for the union that represents SEIAs. “No matter what happens, they still have to do the work.”

At school board meetings all year long, elected officials and district leadership have expressed concerns about the system’s plans for recruiting and retaining special education workers.

That concern was compounded in December, when the U.S. Department of Justice announced it had reached a settlement with FCPS over the district’s misuse of seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities.

In response, the district is aiming to decrease class sizes in its specialized programs — an effort that will require even more applicants.

Out of more than 1,000 teaching certificates issued in Maryland last year, only 45 were for special education, Chambers told committee members at the SECAC meeting.

“Less teachers are going into the practice of special education,” she said. “Not as many are showing interest in our programs or in our public separate day schools.”

She said FCPS is working on partnerships with local colleges and universities — including McDaniel and The Mount — that would encourage students to pursue special education and provide them with residencies in FCPS while they worked toward their certifications.

In the meantime, the school board recently moved to start providing benefits to SEIAs, a move Interim Superintendent Mike Markoe said at a recent board meeting would “go a long way” in addressing the issue. But over the past month, only nine SEIA vacancies have been eliminated.

That doesn’t necessarily mean only nine people have been hired for the role, though.

“You hire two and one resigns. You hire one and three retire,” Chambers said at the SECAC meeting. “That has been the biggest struggle.”

Special educators face high rates of burnout, said Frederick County Teachers Association President Missy Dirks. In addition to their normal teaching duties — lesson planning, instruction, meeting with parents and more — there are a host of state and federal requirements, including huge amounts of paperwork, that come with the job.

Early-career special education teachers make around $50,000 per year in FCPS, depending on their degree and how long they’ve worked in the field.

SEIAs, meanwhile, start out making $16.10 per hour. Many work multiple jobs to support their families, Chambers said.

“In my opinion, they don’t get paid enough to do what they’re doing,” school board President Brad Young said. “I think we also need to continue to work on showing the respect and thanks that we have for them. … They need to feel valued and respected in what they’re doing.”

FCPS is using contractors to fill some of its special education teacher and speech language pathologist vacancies. But that’s not an ideal solution, Dirks said. For one, the district contracts with an agency, rather than an individual, which means the job can see frequent turnover.

And contractors tend to be “not as invested in the school system” compared to FCPS employees, she said.

“When you’re actually a part of the school community, you’re invested in the forward progress of not just the student, but the entire FCPS community,” Dirks said.