Fortnite Ziplines have long provided one of the quickest ways to get around certain parts of the island, as you can hook on then get rapidly boosted over to the other end, which usually cuts out a decent amount of climbing or otherwise helps you reach less easily accessed Fortnite areas. You can still aim and fire your weapons while riding the line, which is handy as you end up being quite exposed while flying across the skies. After featuring in one of the Fortnite quests for using different ziplines in a single match, you may want to know where they are so you can plan an appropriate route to use them. That's why we're here to help, with the lowdown on all of the Fortnite Ziplines locations.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO