Wyoming State

Active COVID-19 cases fall by 132 on Tuesday

By By The Wyoming News Exchange
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming continued to decline Tuesday, falling by 132.

Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the state received 170 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday and 70 reports of new probable cases. Also Tuesday, the department announced the deaths of another 22 Wyoming residents have been linked to coronavirus.

At the same time, the number of recoveries reported among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 350, leaving the state with 846 active cases.

Laramie County had the highest number of active cases, 181; Fremont and Natrona counties had 93; Sweetwater County had 77; Campbell had 67; Teton had 51; Sheridan had 43; Albany had 34; Park had 30; Lincoln had 29; Carbon had 22; Goshen and Hot Springs had 19; Washakie had 17; Sublette had 15; Uinta had 11; Platte had nine; Crook and Weston had eight; Converse had seven; Big Horn had six; Johnson had five, and Niobrara had three.

Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.

The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 153,335 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 150,800 have recovered.

The number of coronavirus patients being treated in Wyoming hospitals fell by two on Tuesday to total 91.

The highest number of COVID patients, 26, was found at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center was treating 21.

Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

