Deaths of another 22 residents linked to COVID-19

CHEYENNE – The deaths of another 22 Wyoming residents have been linked to coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.

The department said the deaths, which occurred in January and February, brought to 1,689 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been tied to COVID-19 since the illness was first detected in the state in March of 2020.

The deaths included four Laramie County residents, three women and one man; and four Sheridan County residents, three women and one man.

Also among the victims were three Campbell County residents, two men and one woman; three Natrona County residents, two women and one man; and three Sweetwater County residents, two women and one man.

Other fatalities included two Converse County women, a Fremont County man, a Park County woman and a Sublette County woman.

The news was released on the same day Department of Health figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in the state fell again, dropping by 132 to total 846.