Environment

Dry weather Wednesday, rain, and wind Thursday

By Scott Sumner
localdvm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight, mostly clear skies will once again give us a chilly night as temperatures look to drop into the lower to middle 20s. Wednesday’s southerly winds will lead to a warmer afternoon and an increase in cloud coverage. Forecasted afternoon highs will be much warmer and reach the middle 50s. Thursday,...

www.localdvm.com

Related
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Winter Storm Warnings Issued For Central Minnesota, North Metro

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MORE CERTAIN – Long-duration storm with two distinct pieces – Snow totals could be more than a foot in north-central Minnesota – Wind will be a factor – Lowest impact in blizzard-weary northern MN LESS CERTAIN – Exact storm path and totals – Southern extent of plowable snow Monday – Potential for very light mix in southern MN UPDATE (3 p.m.): The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warning for much of central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro. The warning is slated to be in effect from midnight Sunday to 6 p.m. Tuesday...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Heavy Rain, High Wind Expected Overnight, Friday Morning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of Maryland on Thursday night and Friday morning. Heavy rain and possibly thunderstorms are expected late night and into early Friday, the service said. The wind combined with the storms could reportedly bring winds up to 60 miles per hour. A line of heavy showers and possibly thunderstorms is expected to cross the region late tonight into early Friday. Winds with these showers and storms may reach severe limits (60 mph). — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) February 18, 2022 Affected areas are expected to see wind gusts from 20 to 30...
BALTIMORE, MD
State
Maryland State
WLKY.com

TIMELINE: Heavy rain, strong winds, some flooding Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Expect rain most of the day. Expect a line of heavy rain and some thunderstorms in the afternoon with things tapering off by late evening. Most wind gusts will be around 40 mph, but isolated higher amounts expected within the storms. The tornado threat is low.
LOUISVILLE, KY
NECN

Power Outages Possible With Strong Winds, Rain Thursday Night

The coldest point of this week is in the past as we hit lows below zero in many places this morning. Tonight will still be cold, but technically "milder." Our lows drop to around zero north, and around 10-20 degrees south. With a clear sky and our full moon (full officially Thursday at 11:57 a.m. the “snow” moon), it will be a bright night.
BOSTON, MA
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Gusty winds continue; chance of rain next week

Look for another afternoon of gusty winds and warm temperatures across much of the Southland Thursday. The strong winds are expected to continue, if not increase even more, overnight. Next week, forecasters will turn their attention to a chance of rain as high pressure breaks down over the region. Temperatures will also drop considerably as […]
ENVIRONMENT
#West Wind#Severe Weather
NECN

Damaging Winds and Rain Move Through Late Thursday Into Friday

It’s been a milder day, although our wind speeds have made it feel like 30 degrees after reaching 40 in the thermometer. Tonight we’ll remain with the upper 30s from Vermont to Maine and into the low 40s for eastern Massachusetts and the south. While tomorrow will be warmer and we’ll reach 60 degrees, we’ll be having showers and strong winds filling in through the evening into Friday morning.
NANTUCKET, MA
Outsider.com

Massive Winter Storm Threatens Northeast, Promising Strong Winds

After a brief reprieve from winter weather, regions spanning the Northeastern United States buckle down for another massive storm. Major winds and freezing rain had already wreaked havoc early Friday morning, leaving more than 100,000 Northeasterners without power. According to the New York Post, the massive storm will likely endure throughout the Presidents’ Day weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WMUR.com

Video: Warm air before rain, wind on Thursday in New Hampshire

After another very cold start to the week, a warming trend moves in that will take temps close to record levels by Thursday. Best rain chance, statewide, comes along with some gusty winds Thursday Night ahead of a cool down "back to normal" for the weekend. A partly sunny and...
MANCHESTER, NH
Wbaltv.com

Spring like temps on Thursday, rain and gusty winds for the evening

Meteorologist Lowell Melser says we are experiencing Spring like temperatures in the 60's but the winds have picked up with the warm weather. It will be mostly cloudy as the cold front approaches with the rain. It will start to rain on Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. The impact weather will be from the wind gust that are expected to be between 40-50 mph. Some gust could get up to 60 mph and could pose a risk to trees and limbs, Power outages could be possible as well.
ENVIRONMENT
WFMZ-TV Online

Warming up the next few days with some rain and wind later Thursday

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine mixing with some clouds; breezy and milder. High: 47. With clear skies, light winds, and a fresh snow cover, Monday night was one of the colder nights we've seen in a while. Many of us woke up to single digit lows early Tuesday morning, as cold as a single (1°) degree in the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. Lots of sunshine allowed for a less cold afternoon compared to Monday, but it was still a struggle to do much better than 30 degrees for most of us. A welcome warm up begins Wednesday, after a seasonably cold but not as bitterly cold Tuesday night with lows down in the upper teens. Skies end up partly sunny on Wednesday, but highs will climb to around 45-50 degrees, a noticeable improvement compared to the past few days. It's even warmer Thursday with 60-degree highs likely, even as clouds and winds increase ahead of a cold front that will bring a round of rain our way late Thursday afternoon and even more so Thursday night. A front sweeps the rain and cloud away for a sunny but cooler weekend, with seasonably cool highs in the 40s before more warmth arrives next week.
ENVIRONMENT
WCPO

Weather Alert Day: High winds, heavy rain and threat for severe weather

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day and the list of issues is longer than normal. Here's the laundry list:. -Severe storms in the evening with damaging wind gusts. It's mid-February and this is not your normal forecast. Temperatures warm to 60 today, but showers are bringing in periods of heavy rainfall. Winds will also be gusty during this time, up to 40 mph once again. Like yesterday, a few power outages cannot be ruled out. A wind advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. for many of our counties.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC10

Gusty winds and dry conditions may bring fire weather next week

CALIFORNIA, USA — The latest Drought Monitor Index was released Thursday morning. Drought conditions across the state of California have yet to change. Drought conditions across the state have not improved because of little to no rainfall. There's still extreme drought conditions in 1% of the state with 66% of the state falling under severe drought conditions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wbaltv.com

Warm Thursday but cloudy as rain and wind approach Maryland

Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says today will be cloudy but unseasonably warm with temps up to the mid 60's. We are expecting rain and heavy winds to arrive in the afternoons after 3 p.m. A wind advisory is in affect for tonight with gust of 40-50 mph. The rain will last into Friday morning and it will be cloudy and slightly cooler with temps in the 50's.
MARYLAND STATE
WBTV

FIRST ALERT Thursday Night: Heavy rain and gusty winds develop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few isolated rain showers are possible during the day Thursday, yet the bulk of the heavy rain and gusty winds arrive Thursday night into early Friday morning, as a cold front moves through the Carolinas. Dry and cool weather develop for the weekend. Mild, breezy,...
CHARLOTTE, NC

