With a new TV series set within the world of Alien on the way for FX, fans have been curious about how the concept will tie into the overall mythology of the franchise, with an FX exec recently offering some updates on the concept. John Landgraf detailed, per Deadline, that the new series will be taking place roughly at the end of the 21st century, which is also roughly around the time that Ellen Ripley was born. In this regard, it also means we won't be seeing Sigourney Weaver reprising her role from the film franchise in the upcoming adventure.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO