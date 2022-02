A new chicken restaurant is coming soon.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. When it comes to fast-casual chicken joints, there aren't exactly a lot of them around greater Phoenix. There are the standard fried chicken spots, plus a few southern-style chicken places. There are even Mexican-style grilled chicken restaurants around town as well. However, when it comes to healthy chicken alternatives, these options simply can’t stack up to the rest of the fast-food industry, which is a problem for anyone craving chicken. However, a new Colorado-based chicken restaurant is making its way into Arizona, and the very first location will be popping up here in metro Phoenix.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 15 DAYS AGO