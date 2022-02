JUNEAU, Alaska — A brick-like gem billed as one of the largest opals ever found was sold for $143,750 during an auction in Alaska on Sunday. The “Americus Australis,” which weighs 11,855.28 carats, had a final gavel price of $125,000 at the Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals sale. It rose to its final amount after a buyer’s premium was applied, according to the auction house website.

54 MINUTES AGO