Insider Blog: What may change before this week’s storm arrives

An arctic chill settling in Upper Michigan Thursday night, driven by northwesterly winds that aid in lake effect snow (LES) production over the southern shores of Lake Superior. LES chances diminish before Friday’s sunrise, but the reprieve from snow is brief as an Alberta Clipper winter system storms into Upper Michigan. Snow chances begin in the western counties mid-morning and then eastward during the day. Moderate to heavy snow is possible, resulting in slippery roads and poor visibility due to blowing snow -- *adjust driving speed and proceed with caution due to occasional white-out conditions*. Winds increase during the afternoon, with potential gusts over 35mph -- by evening, gusts can exceed 50mph at times. Lake effect snow transitions Friday night through Saturday morning. Snow accumulations range from 1-6″, with 6″+ possible in eastern locations.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO