Los Angeles, CA

Big Law Is Back to Signing Office Leases, With More Relocations Expected This Year

By Andrew Maloney
Law.com
 5 days ago

Los Angeles leasing activity nearly doubled in 2020 and 2021 relative to the two years prior, "but leasing was spread amongst firms of all sizes." Law firm leasing surged...

bloomberglaw.com

Big Law Firms Target February, March for Office Reopenings (1)

At least seven firms plan to reopen offices in February and March. A quarter of AmLaw 100 firms have adjusted RTO plans due to omicron. Lawyers from at least seven firms are headed back to the office—again—in February and March, months after Covid-19 variants delayed initial reopening plans.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Legal sector office-leasing velocity up last year but many firms are opting to downsize

Law firms have been among the more active — and closely tracked — sectors in the office market since the pandemic. And while not fully back, like most office-using industries, data suggests how law firms, and perhaps other professional-services firms, are looking at their real estate footprints in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
MARKETS
Local
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
City
Local
Local
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Government
Register Citizen

After 45 years, Stamford law firm moves office

STAMFORD — Trial-law firm Silver Golub & Teitell has announced that it has leased 11,500 square feet across the entire 15th floor of the downtown office tower at 1 Landmark Square. The firm is moving its Stamford offices after 45 years at 184 Atlantic St., which stands a block...
STAMFORD, CT
Law.com

On the Move: Tracking the Ins and Outs of California Lawyers

Gray•Duffy has elected Michael S. Eisenbaum as the firm's managing partner, effective Jan. 1. Resident in the Encino office and successor of Gary S. Gray, who served as managing partner since founding the firm more than three decades ago, Eisenbaum will oversee the firm's two offices, including Redwood City. Eisenbaum has represented hundreds of individuals and businesses in the areas of premises liability, contract liability and enforcement, construction defect, product liability, professional liability, personal injury, and property damage litigation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ReporterHerald.com

PODS signs lease at Trade@2534

Budding industrial park Trade@2534 has its first tenant: moving and storage company Pods Enterprises LLC. Trade@2534 is located just east of Johnstown Plaza. Pods will take up 61,317 square feet in the development's Building 2, which is under construction and slated to be finished by the end of the first quarter of 2022. The Class-A building comes with features such as a 28-foot clear height, three drive-in doors, 16 dock doors and four dock levelers. About 72,281 square feet remain available in the building.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
Beaumont Enterprise

TikTok leases massive office space in Texas

(Bloomberg) -- TikTok Inc. has signed a lease for more than 125,000 square feet of office space in Texas's capital city, according to the Austin Business Journal. The video platform, owned by ByteDance Ltd., will occupy the top six floors at 300 Colorado St. in downtown, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The company had 96 online job listings for Austin as of Feb. 11, the report said.
AUSTIN, TX
Law.com

More Big Law Partners Are Heading to Virtual Law Firms

Potomac is landing more partners from elsewhere, after earlier having greater success with counsel-level hires. It added five IP partners, two government contracts partners, and a white-collar partner. The firm is looking to California, Chicago and the Carolinas for further growth in 2022. Partners from Big Law are increasingly landing...
LAW
Law.com

Company Sues Wells Fargo Over Allege Banking Scam

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Wells Fargo and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court in connection with an alleged banking scam. The lawsuit was brought by FGP Law LLC on behalf of CFSystems360, Capital Auto Brokers and other plaintiffs who claim that Wells Fargo has put an unlawful hold on their funds based on an invalid claim. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00556, Cfsystems360, LLC et al v. Ford et al.
LAW
Economy
News Break
Politics
Law.com

Perfume Retailer Pushes Back Against Employees' Collective Arbitration Claim

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Jackson Lewis filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Perfumes 4 U and Ron A. Friedman. The suit arises from a dispute involving an underlying collective action demand for arbitration filed by defendant and former Perfumes 4 U manager Robin Rawls. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00625, Perfumes 4 U Las Vegas, Inc. et al v. Rawls.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Law.com

Higher Billing Rates and Demand Push Southeast Law Firms to New Highs

Southeast law firms, like their peers across the country, saw revenue soar last year, driven by rising demand and higher billing rates, according to a survey of law firms conducted by Citi Private Bank Law Firm Group. Both demand and hourly rates at Southeast law firms increased 5.5%, helping revenues...
ECONOMY
The Oregonian

Why you can expect to pay more for car insurance this year

The pandemic sparked a shift in the world of car insurance. Despite providing customers an estimated $16.4 billion in refunds, auto insurance profits increased as fewer Americans drove and the number of auto claims dropped. But the pandemic continues to shift the industry, and now an increase in insurance costs...
PORTLAND, OR
Law.com

Securities Action Targets Medical Imaging Company's SPAC Merger

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the document here. Butterfly Network, a provider of medical imaging tools, and its top officers were hit with a securities class action Wednesday in New Jersey District Court in connection with its 2021 SPAC merger with Longview Acquisition Corp. The action, filed by Pomerantz LLP, contends that the proxy statement issued in connection with the transaction contained misleading statements regarding the company's financial projections by failing to consider the pandemic's broad consequences on the health care industry. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00854, Rose v. Butterfly Network, Inc. et al.
ECONOMY
Law.com

State High Court Says Dept. of Taxation Owes $11M Refund to Tobacco Company in Dispute Over 'Use' of Storage Facility

Lorillard Tobacco Co., challenged the Virginia Department of Taxation's denied refund when calculating the value of raw materials being stored in the state. The taxation department argued the circuit court erred in determining that Lorillard did not 'use' its leaf tobacco inventory stored in Danville, within the meaning of taxation code.
DANVILLE, VA

