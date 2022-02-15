Big Law Is Back to Signing Office Leases, With More Relocations Expected This Year

Budding industrial park Trade@2534 has its first tenant: moving and storage company Pods Enterprises LLC. Trade@2534 is located just east of Johnstown Plaza. Pods will take up 61,317 square feet in the development’s Building 2, which is under construction and slated to be finished by the end of the first quarter of 2022. The Class-A building comes with features such as a 28-foot clear height, three drive-in doors, 16 dock doors and four dock levelers. About 72,281 square feet remain available in the building.

JOHNSTOWN, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO