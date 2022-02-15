Big Law Is Back to Signing Office Leases, With More Relocations Expected This Year

Gray•Duffy has elected Michael S. Eisenbaum as the firm’s managing partner, effective Jan. 1. Resident in the Encino office and successor of Gary S. Gray, who served as managing partner since founding the firm more than three decades ago, Eisenbaum will oversee the firm’s two offices, including Redwood City. Eisenbaum has represented hundreds of individuals and businesses in the areas of premises liability, contract liability and enforcement, construction defect, product liability, professional liability, personal injury, and property damage litigation.
