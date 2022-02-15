Four-star LB hearing plenty from Vols, planning to visit Tennessee

The University of Georgia Athletic Association has released a statement following this week's report that the Bulldogs are close to firing head basketball coach Tom Crean following a recent incident involving two of his assistant coaches. Georgia assistant coach Wade Mason has been indefinitely suspended following an altercation with the director of player personnel Brian Fish during halftime of the Bulldogs’ loss to LSU on Wednesday, Dawgs247 confirmed. Mason’s suspension was first reported by Brandon Sudge of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
No. 16 Tennessee sought to extend its SEC winning streak to nine games, but it ran into a buzzsaw against No. 23 Arkansas. The Volunteers turned in an ugly offensive performance that resulted in a 58-48 loss. Neither team got much going offensively, but the Volunteers had major issues in...
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari and official Pat Adams went nose to nose in the first half of the Wildcats' game vs. Alabama on Saturday after a technical foul was called against the Crimson Tide. Alabama's Darius Miles stuck his hand in the face of Kentucky center Lance Ware before an inbounds play, resulting in a long delay in the action and Adams' officiating crew reviewing the play at the scorer's table.
Everything Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said after the 16th-ranked Vols fell 58-48 to No. 23 Arkansas on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville:. ON TRYING TO STAY IN THE GAME IN THE SECOND HALF WITH THREE LEADING SCORERS IN FOUL TROUBLE. “It is very difficult to stay in it...
It's been a surprisingly eventful week for ex-Alabama quarterback David Cornwell, who's argument with former teammate Blake Barnett on Twitter spread like wildfire before ending in a truce of sorts. Cornwell, a former four-star signee who signed with the Crimson Tide in 2014 as the top-rated player out of Oklahoma, played three years at Alabama and said this week getting yelled at by Nick Saban during practice was a right of passage during his time in Tuscaloosa.
The University of Louisville is expected to have another major recruiting weekend in early March. Several elite prospects have already said they'll be visiting the Cardinals, including four-star quarterback commitment Pierce Clarkson. Add four-star linebacker Jaden Robinson to the list. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound top 200 prospect from Lake City, Fla.,...
Georgia is coming off its first College Football Playoff National Championship, the first national title for the program since 1980. That crowning achievement was the culmination of Georgia no longer underperforming on the field, of elite recruiting and of support being properly utilized, and it all came to pass under head coach Kirby Smart.
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco junior wide out Jahlil McClain said he thought about pulling the trigger a month ago on his unofficial visit to Louisville but is taking his time with his recruitment. Back in late January, Louisville had a huge Junior Day weekend that was highlighted by the...
The highest-ranked prospect in Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class has announced that he's now planning to play two sports for the Vols. Four-star Class of 2023 tight end Ethan Davis of Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Ga., made a post Friday afternoon on his Twitter account revealing his plans to play basketball at Tennessee in addition to football.
Though a coaching change can often lead to a loss of contact with recruits, the Florida Gators have kept in touch with plenty of interested recruits from the 2023 class due to past relationships the coaches have had while at other stops. That's the case with 2023 IMG Academy linebacker...
One of the most discussed storylines of Georgia's run to a College Football Playoff National Championship was the play of quarterback Stetson Bennett IV. Stepping in following an injury to JT Daniels, Bennett would start in 12 of the 14 games he played in, including the last 10 games for Georgia. His 9.97 yards per attempt was good for No. 3 in the country and second in program history behind Aaron Murray in 2012. His 176.69 passer rating was No. 4 in the country and best in program history. His 86.7 QBR was No. 3 in the country and No. 2 in program history, behind Murray (2013 - 88.1).
Earlier on Thursday, Larry Williams of Tiger Illustrated/Rivals reported that Clemson Tigers offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn had been medically disqualified from playing football due to a neck injury. Per Alexis Cubit of The Charlotte Observer and other outlets, a Clemson spokesperson confirmed the unfortunate news later in the day. Rayburn...
After visiting Tennessee last month and coming away with a scholarship offer from the Vols, one of their defensive-back targets from Georgia now is planning to return to Knoxville next month. Class of 2023 cornerback Branden Strozier of St. Francis High School in Alpharetta, Ga., posted Friday night on his Twitter account that he's scheduled to return to Tennessee on March 26.
Although NC State's still a week and a half away from starting spring camp, it's never too early to look ahead to the 2022 season. The first step for the Wolfpack will be spring practice, which is less than two weeks away. State's tentatively set to start spring ball Wednesday, March 2. Today, we take a look at the defensive line.
South Carolina’s 23rd straight win at Colonial Life Arena was one for the books. Showcased on network television in front of a sold out garnet and white sea of 18,000 fans on Senior Day, the No. 1 Gamecocks put on a spectacular three-hour infomercial that culminated with their sixth Southeastern Conference championship for the closing credits.
During IMG Academy’s Pro Day, class of 2023 defensive lineman Cameron Lenhardt was one of the standouts. When it comes to his recruitment, Lenhardt is taking a serious look at a couple of Big Ten programs. On the ‘247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast,’ Bud Elliott and Andrew Ivins recapped the event at IMG Academy. Lenhardt came up as a player who impressed them both, and Ivins said that he is intrigued by a pair of Big Ten schools.
Josiah-Jordan James chose his words carefully on Saturday night. What Tennessee’s junior wing was asked about, and what he was attempting to answer for, were the charge calls that changed the 58-48 loss at No. 23 Arkansas. “They made a couple of, a good bit of, charge calls,” James...
