Four-star LB hearing plenty from Vols, planning to visit Tennessee

One of the most discussed storylines of Georgia's run to a College Football Playoff National Championship was the play of quarterback Stetson Bennett IV. Stepping in following an injury to JT Daniels, Bennett would start in 12 of the 14 games he played in, including the last 10 games for Georgia. His 9.97 yards per attempt was good for No. 3 in the country and second in program history behind Aaron Murray in 2012. His 176.69 passer rating was No. 4 in the country and best in program history. His 86.7 QBR was No. 3 in the country and No. 2 in program history, behind Murray (2013 - 88.1).

BLACKSHEAR, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO