ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

From child actor to snowboard star, China's Su Yiming enjoying breakout Games

By Samantha Wong
kadn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho's Su Yiming? The child actor turned...

www.kadn.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Breakout stars of the 2022 Winter Olympics

No matter the location, sport or season, every Olympics has breakout athletes. Many of these athletes turn into stalwarts in their respective sports, making appearances for Games to come. This year was no different. The 2022 Games saw breakout stars in almost every sport, ranging from freestyle skier Eileen Gu...
SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Celebrates Free Agency, Brings Back Ring Name

Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker (Chad Lail, Gunner) took to Facebook on Thursday to celebrate his free agency. Ryker was one of the talents released from WWE back on November 18, and officially became a free agent this week when his 90-day non-compete clause expired. He noted that he is now taking bookings via [email protected]
WWE
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Actor#Chinas
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
Billboard

Alexandra Trusova Skates to Stooges & Florence + the Machine, Almost Refuses to Take Olympic Podium In True Punk Fashion

We’ve seen performances set to everything from Star Wars to Janet Jackson to Daft Punk at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, but the women’s free skate competition was treated to an unexpectedly punk needle drop during the Thursday (Feb. 17) night broadcast on NBC. Seventeen-year-old Alexandra Trusova, competing as part of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), nabbed a silver medal skating to the Stooges’ proto-punk classic “I Wanna Be Your Dog” via the John McCrea cover that cropped up in Disney’s 2021 film Cruella.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
Country
China
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Drive to Survive is BACK and ready to show brand new F1 footage from the epic Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen title battle and THAT Abu Dhabi showdown... but what else is exciting fans ahead of the fourth season of the popular Netflix series?

Interest in Formula One has arguably never been greater off the back of incredible 2021 season that featured a championship battle that went down to the final lap. But the bitter, and at times toxic, title tussle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton isn't the only reason why F1's popularity has sky rocketed in recent times.
MOTORSPORTS
Financial World

FINAL MEDAL TABLE AT BEIJING 2022

Here is the final medal table of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Norway wins, with 37 overall medals, of which 16 gold medals, ahead of Germany (27 overall medals) and China (15 overall medals). USA in 4th place and off the podium, with 25 overall medals, of which 8 gold medals.
SPORTS
Deseret News

Perspective: I’m from Canada. Don’t believe everything you hear about the trucker protests

Americans know very little about Canada. Fewer than half of Americans surveyed in 2011 knew where Canada’s capital is (hint: it’s Ottawa), and two-thirds acknowledged they learned next to nothing about Canada’s history in school. (Truth be told, it’s not as interesting as America’s). In another study, nearly 40% of American eighth-graders thought Canada’s government was a dictatorship.
PROTESTS
Popculture

Netflix Suddenly Removing Major ABC Show

Netflix is removing a key ABC title from its collection. After streaming on Netflix throughout most of its existence, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is leaving the service. Per Netflix's official landing page for the series, the show's "last chance to watch" date is Feb. 28, meaning it will leave on March 1. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is based on the law enforcement agency created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, seems to be a casualty of Disney reclaiming the streaming licenses for numerous properties, including several Marvel titles.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix's New Action Movie Is Already Topping the Charts

The new Netflix original film Fistful of Vengeance is dominating the charts this weekend just days after its release. The supernatural action movie dropped worldwide on Thursday, Feb. 17 and at the time of this writing, it is holding strong on the unofficial Top 10 list on Flix Patrol. Chances seem good that it will land on Netflix's official Top 10 lists next week.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy