GEORGETOWN (CBS) — Pet owners in Massachusetts are being urged to throw away dog treats that have been linked to three salmonella cases in the state. Two people in their 70s and a child, all in Essex County, have come down with salmonellosis after handling “Dog Gone Dog Treats,” the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said Wednesday. Multiple unopened bags of the treats bought just last week have tested positive for salmonella. The dehydrated treats were made in Georgetown and include chicken chips, beef liver and sweet potato chips. They were sold at Essex County Co-op in Topsfield, New England Dog Biscuit...

