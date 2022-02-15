At Skaggs Trial, 4 MLB Players Testify They Received Drugs

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – LA Angels staff, first responders, and police detectives testified in federal court in Fort Worth today about finding late baseball pitcher Tyler Skaggs dead in a Southlake hotel room. Major league pitcher Andrew Heaney and Tyler Skaggs mother both testified today about drug use. Heaney and Skaggs had shared texts about marijuana. Skaggs had struggled with pills years before his death, battling stress and injuries, but his mother said there was no indication he had started using them again before he died. A small blue pill marked with an “M” and “30” was in a bottle found in Skaggs’ Southlake hotel...

