CHARLESTON — West Virginia surpassed another grim COVID-19 milestone on Monday as more than 6,000 residents have died due to the virus. Deaths in the state totaled 6,023 on Monday with 31 of those reported overnight, per the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard. Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar, said many of those deaths “could have been prevented” with higher vaccine uptake in previous months.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO