Jan. 6 panel subpoenas six people tied to pro-Trump fake electors plan

By Jennifer Shutt
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON — The select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas Tuesday for six people — including prominent Republicans in Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania — involved in planning slates of fake electors for former President Donald Trump.

Chairman Bennie G. Thompson said in a statement the panel is “seeking records and testimony from former campaign officials and other individuals” who had relevant information about plans to select alternative electors. Those bogus electors claimed Trump won states he had, in fact, lost.

“The Select Committee has heard from more than 550 witnesses, and we expect these six individuals to cooperate as well as we work to tell the American people the full story about the violence of January 6th and its causes,” the Mississippi Democrat said.

Among those subpoenaed are Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward, Arizona state Rep. Mark Finchem, former Michigan Republican Chair Laura Cox and Pennsylvania GOP state Sen. Doug Mastriano.

The panel also issued subpoenas for Michael Roman and Gary Michael Brown, who were director and deputy director of Trump’s election day operations team.

The subpoenas are part of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol’s efforts to gain a clearer understanding of why GOP officials and politicians in states Trump lost signed certificates for fake electors who attempted to declare Trump the victor.

The six subpoenas issued Tuesday come less than a month after the select committee issued subpoenas for 14 people from seven states who participated as fake electors following the 2020 presidential election.

In the letter to Ward, the select committee said she “apparently spoke with former President Trump and members of his staff about election certification issues in Arizona.”

She also allegedly sent text messages to an Arizona election official stating “we need you to stop the counting” and telling the person to contact a lawyer for the Trump campaign after The Associated Press and Fox News declared President Joe Biden the winner of its Electoral College votes.

The select committee has already issued a subpoena for Ward and her husband’s cell phone records from Nov. 1, 2020, through Jan. 31, 2021. Ward has sued in federal court in an attempt to block her cell phone company, T-Mobile, from turning over the records.

Finchem, who was outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 and attended a QAnon conspiracy theory convention in Las Vegas, was allegedly involved in an array of activities following the 2020 election.

The committee wrote that he claimed the election was “rigged;” helped arrange an event at a Phoenix hotel where he reportedly said “not only do we have ballots that are improper but we have an election system that’s been hacked;” and while in Washington, D.C. around the time of the Jan. 6 attack said he wanted “to deliver an evidence book and letter to Vice President Pence showing key evidence of fraud in the Arizona Presidential Election, and asking him to consider postponing the award of electors.”

Michigan GOP Chair Laura Cox and President Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani at a press conference in Michigan, Dec. 2, 2020 | Screenshot

The panel wrote to Cox that it would like information about how she reportedly witnessed Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani pressuring “state lawmakers to disregard election results in Michigan” and saying that “certifying the election results would be a ‘criminal act.’”

Giuliani was invited in December 2020 by Republicans to testify before a House Oversight Committee hearing that aired unproven claims of election fraud. Before the hearing , he and Cox did a joint press conference where he urged Michigan lawmakers to appoint Trump electors.

Almost two weeks later, a slate of fake Trump electors, including now Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock, tried to get into the state Capitol where the Electoral College had convened, but were stopped by police. The Republicans sent fake documents to the National Archives and others and are now also part of the Jan. 6 probe. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has referred the matter to the Department of Justice.

Mastriano, who is running in Pennsylvania’s Republican gubernatorial primary, reportedly spoke with Trump following the election while Mastriano was participating in plans to select alternate electors to falsely claim the state’s Electoral College votes belonged to Trump.

“We understand you participated in these activities based on assertions of voter fraud and other asserted irregularities and based on a stated belief that under the U.S. Constitution the ‘state legislature has the sole authority to direct the manner of selecting delegates to the Electoral College,’” the committee wrote . “We have an interest in understanding these activities and the theories that motivated them.”

The select committee wrote to Brown and Roman that it would like to discuss various false statements they made about Trump winning the 2020 election as well as their efforts to select fake electors.

Advance Editor Susan J. Demas contributed to this story.

The post Jan. 6 panel subpoenas six people tied to pro-Trump fake electors plan appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Trump discussed having local law enforcement seize election machines with Mich. lawmakers

Former President Donald Trump attempted to persuade Michigan legislators to have local law enforcement agencies seize voting machines in the days after the 2020 presidential election, according to a report published this week in the New York Times. The state lawmakers declined Trump’s request. It was not immediately clear which legislators had been involved with […] The post Trump discussed having local law enforcement seize election machines with Mich. lawmakers appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Trump’s fake electors: Here’s the full list

The 84 people who signed bogus documents claiming that Donald Trump won the 2020 election include dozens of local Republican Party leaders, seven current candidates for public office, eight current office holders and at least five previous state and federal office holders. Groups from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin all allegedly sent lists of so-called alternate electors to the National […] The post Trump’s fake electors: Here’s the full list appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Racist taunt in Fowlerville is another in a series involving Michigan high school athletics

A school investigation has found that a Fowlerville basketball player did use a racial slur against a Black player from Haslett during a high school game last month, the latest in a series of similar incidents at high school games in Michigan. On Jan. 27, during a boys’ basketball game at Fowlerville High School, fans […] The post Racist taunt in Fowlerville is another in a series involving Michigan high school athletics appeared first on Michigan Advance.
