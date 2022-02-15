Snapshot: Ice wall on Route 32 in Saugerties

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said. The palace said the 95-year-old British monarch will continue with light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week. “She will continue to receive medical attention and will...
OTTAWA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canadian police on Sunday secured the downtown core of the capital with fencing as city workers cleaned up trash and snow plows cleared streets after two days of tense standoffs and 191 arrests ended a three-week occupation of Ottawa. Demonstrators had used hundreds of trucks...
A helicopter crashed into the ocean near a crowded beach in Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. The incident happened around 1:10 p.m. on Saturday afternoon near the 10th Street Beach, and two individuals inside the helicopter were taken to a local hospital, police say.
MOSCOW/KYIV/DONETSK, Ukraine, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russia will extend military drills in Belarus that were due to end on Sunday, the Belarusian defence ministry announced, in a step U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said made him more worried about an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. The defence ministry said...
(CNN) — A woman was killed and five others were injured in a shooting Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officers responded to a shooting call near Northeast 55th Avenue and Hassalo Street in the city's Rose City Park neighborhood around 8 p.m. Officers arrived...
CORFU, Greece, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Firefighters battling for a third day a blaze on a ferry sailing from Greece to Italy recovered on Sunday the body of a passenger listed as missing, Greek authorities said. It is the first reported fatality after rescuers managed to take at least 281...
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Saturday denied an appeal from U.S. figure skaters to receive the silver medals won in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The CAS said in a press release that a panel met on Saturday night in Beijing and decided to dismiss the team's appeal, adding that the decision "not to hold the medal ceremony for the figure skating team event" was still in effect.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. has picked up intelligence showing that Russian military officials were given an order to go ahead with an invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. official and another person with knowledge of the matter told NBC News. The intelligence, which was developed very recently, informed President Joe...
The Winter Olympics have come to an end after two weeks of dramatic competition in Beijing. Norway is going home with the most medals and most gold medals. It’s the third straight Games where they’ve at least tied or led in gold medals. The United States finished behind...
