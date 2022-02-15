AHA News: Does Kindness Equal Happiness and Health?

MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- After years of advocating for women's heart health, Susan Lucci wasn't taking her own advice. One night in January, discomfort was radiating around her rib cage. She was short of breath. Something definitely wasn't right.
FRIDAY, Feb. 11, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Too much Valentine candy probably won't be good for your health. But the heart-centric holiday's hugs and kisses are a different story. "We crave social connection and human touch," said Ashley Thompson, a social psychologist and associate professor at the University...
THOUSANDS of Americans will receive an extra, one-time payment to help cover expenses including food and diapers. Nearly 155,000 struggling families will receive the $870 extra in cash, as $95 boosts are also on the way. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will provide more than $64million...
The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
Do remember the first time your parents let you stay home alone? Such liberating times!. I didn't realize each state has laws that establish the minimum age a child can legally be left home alone. As a kid growing up in Massachusetts, I was never left home alone too often....
A new study found that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were more likely to be prescribed as COVID-19 treatments in U.S. counties with a higher rate of Republican voting. Hydroxychloroquine is an antimalarial that can also be used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis; ivermectin is an antiparasitic that’s prescribed for both humans and animals.
FRIDAY, Feb. 4, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- At 4:30 a.m. on a Monday morning last spring, Peter Denton got up in darkness, dressed and jumped in his pickup truck. The drive to his work site in Detroit took a little more than an hour.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 16, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- In July 1893, James Cornish was admitted to Chicago's Provident Hospital with a knife wound to his chest, stemming from a barroom brawl. He needed surgery, but medical professionals at the time believed operating on the heart was too dangerous. That...
THURSDAY, Feb. 17, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Tiara Johnson's second pregnancy went smoothly – until the last month. "My fingers were so puffy, I couldn't wear my wedding ring," she said. The problem stemmed from her blood pressure. And the rising blood pressure stemmed from preeclampsia, a...
MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Tess Robinson sat in the lobby of the spa at her resort in Negril, Jamaica, waiting for a manicure and pedicure appointment. That evening at sunset, she and her boyfriend of seven years, Josh Oiler, were finally getting married. COVID-19 had...
TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Women who develop a type of high blood pressure during pregnancy show signs of damage to the small blood vessels in the eye by middle age, according to new research. The findings suggest small vessel, or microvascular, disease may account for their increased risk of heart disease later in life.
FRIDAY, Feb. 11, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- A week after her honeymoon, Caroline Goggin was telling a story to her husband, Travis Eldridge, as they cleaned up after breakfast in their home in Massachusetts. Goggin, then a reporter and anchor for WPRI-TV in Providence, Rhode Island, was placing...
According to a release from the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, was found among eight birds that were part of a non-commercial backyard flock.
As the COVID-19 pandemic entered its third year, endless human beings have gone through various stages of uncertainty, isolation, and intellectual fitness challenges. Many are nonetheless critically laid low with mental health issues. New studies have discovered that the ones who've had COVID-19 had a considerably hgiher risk of experiencing...
Eating too much salt of any kind is not recommended for people with high blood pressure or kidney diseases. Although Himalayan pink salt is often touted as a healthier salt because it is said to contain less sodium per serving than ordinary table salt, no large-scale studies have supported this claim.
