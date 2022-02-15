ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists Pinpoint Why Epilepsy Seizures Rise in Pregnancy

By Robert Preidt
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Many women with epilepsy...

womenworking.com

Scientists Reveal Possible Early Warning Sign of Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer is now responsible for 3 percent of all cancers and 7 percent of cancer deaths, and has a relative five-year survival rate when diagnosed early. Often, pancreatic cancer doesn’t cause symptoms until after it has spread to other organs. Despite pancreatic cancer being relatively uncommon, there are...
ROCHESTER, MN
psychologytoday.com

The Turmoil of Menopause

In the U.S., each year 2 million women reach menopause, defined as amenorrhea for 12 months in a woman 45 years or older. During menopause transition, a woman can gain 5 to 7 pounds, mostly in abdominal fat around her waist, and her BMI may be misleading. The menopause transition...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fairfield Sun Times

Girls With Type 2 Diabetes at Higher Risk for Ovarian Cysts

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Here's yet another consequence of America's childhood obesity epidemic: New research shows that girls with type 2 diabetes can set themselves up for developing a condition known as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). PCOS occurs when a woman's ovaries or adrenal glands produce more...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
thechronicle-news.com

Sleep Apnea in Pregnancy Linked to Metabolic Syndrome, HTN

Sleep Apnea in Pregnancy Linked to Metabolic Syndrome, HTN. FRIDAY, Feb. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) in pregnancy is associated with an increased risk for metabolic syndrome (MetS) and hypertension (HTN) after delivery, according to a study published online Feb. 11 in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Blood levels of common antiepileptic drugs drop during pregnancy, causing breakthrough seizures

Blood levels of many commonly used antiepileptic drugs drop dramatically with the onset of pregnancy, report researchers from the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Minnesota today in JAMA Neurology. The findings, collected as part of the multicenter study Maternal Outcomes and Neurodevelopmental Effects of Antiepileptic Drugs (MONEAD), explain...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers evaluate safety of popular method of sterilization

When the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2002 approved hysteroscopic sterilization, a less invasive type of permanent contraception branded as Essure, it was considered a turning point in birth control. But then thousands of people reported having adverse experiences following the procedure—including pelvic pain, abnormal bleeding, and the need for additional surgeries—prompting the FDA to mandate a clinical trial to assess the product's safety.
HEALTH
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Scientists propose cause of symptoms, treatment for long COVID-19

Two studies to be presented at upcoming professional society meetings suggest that some long COVID-19 symptoms may be related to the effect of SARS-CoV-2 on the vagus nerve and that the use of enhanced external counterpulsation (EECP)—which increases blood flow—can improve some of those symptoms, respectively. Long COVID...
SCIENCE
Phramalive.com

Oxford scientists to study effects of COVID variants, shots in pregnancy

(Reuters) – Oxford University scientists said on Tuesday they would evaluate the effects of new coronavirus variants on pregnant women and newborns, as well as COVID-19 vaccination effects on complications during pregnancy and after birth. The study comes less than a year after the university found that pregnant women...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Drinking a Risk Factor for Epilepsy?

Drinking alcohol is linked to an increased risk of new-onset epilepsy, with greater consumption tied to greater risk, but more research is needed before any definitive conclusions can be drawn. Results of an updated meta-analysis are consistent with those of a previous meta-analysis but contrast with some prior cohort studies.
HEALTH
Medscape News

Seizure Phobia a 'Distinct Anxiety Disorder' in Epilepsy

Seizure phobia occurs in nearly one-third of people with epilepsy (PWE), but was mainly associated with variables not related to epilepsy, based on data from 69 adults. Anxiety and depression are known to affect quality of life in epilepsy patients, and previous studies have shown that anticipatory anxiety of epileptic seizures (AAS) was present in 53% of patients with focal epilepsy, wrote lead author Aviva Weiss of Psychiatric Hostels affiliated with Kidum Rehabilitation Projects, Jerusalem, and colleagues.
MENTAL HEALTH
thechronicle-news.com

Psychosis Risk Rises When People Abuse 'Speed'

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Amphetamines can pull people into a vicious cycle of addiction, but new research now shows that people who abuse these stimulants are also five times more likely to develop psychosis than non-users. The effect of "speed" on neurotransmitter signaling in the brain often...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccination safe during pregnancy

(HealthDay)—Maternal vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in pregnancy is safe and not associated with detrimental outcomes to the offspring, according to a study published online Feb. 10 in JAMA Pediatrics. Inbal Goldshtein, Ph.D., from Maccabi Healthcare Services in Tel-Aviv, Israel, and colleagues examined whether BNT162b2 mRNA vaccination during...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists pinpoint genetic target with promise for treating many forms of blindness

Developing therapies for genetic forms of blindness is extremely challenging, in part because they vary so widely, but scientists from Trinity College Dublin have highlighted a target with great promise for treating a range of these conditions. The scientists have highlighted that a specific gene (SARM1) is a key driver...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists pinpoint mechanisms associated with severe COVID-19 blood clotting

After studying blood samples from 244 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, a group of researchers, including those who work at the National Institutes of Health, identified "rogue antibodies" that correlate with severe illness and may help explain mechanisms associated with severe blood clotting. The researchers found circulating antiphospholipid antibodies, which can be more common among people with autoimmune disorders, such as lupus. However, these "autoantibodies," which target a person's own organs and systems, can also be activated in response to viral infections and activate other immune responses.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
WebMD

COVID & Pregnancy: Virus Causes 'Extensive' Damage to Placenta

Feb. 11, 2022 – Women who become infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy face higher risks of still birth and death of a child within 28 days of birth, research has shown. And now, a new study shows how. Unlike many disease-causing pathogens that kill the fetus by infecting it...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
UPI News

Blood levels of antiseizure medications drop during pregnancy

Many women with epilepsy have breakthrough seizures when they get pregnant, and researchers say they've figured out why. Their new study shows that pregnancy can trigger steep drops in blood levels of certain antiepileptic drugs soon after conception. "When it comes to epilepsy, maintaining a fine-tuned medication regimen is critical....
WOMEN'S HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Increases Risk of Pregnancy Complications

Pregnant women with COVID-19 appear to be at greater risk for common pregnancy complications — in addition to health risks from the virus — than pregnant women without COVID-19, suggests a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. The study, which included nearly 2,400 pregnant women infected...
PUBLIC HEALTH

