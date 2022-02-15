Scientists Pinpoint Why Epilepsy Seizures Rise in Pregnancy

After studying blood samples from 244 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, a group of researchers, including those who work at the National Institutes of Health, identified "rogue antibodies" that correlate with severe illness and may help explain mechanisms associated with severe blood clotting. The researchers found circulating antiphospholipid antibodies, which can be more common among people with autoimmune disorders, such as lupus. However, these "autoantibodies," which target a person's own organs and systems, can also be activated in response to viral infections and activate other immune responses.

MEDICAL SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO