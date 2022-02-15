ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Highlights: Feb. 15, 2022

By Ernie Mundell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSex in the senior years. It's important to overall health, but many folks let this important...

AHA News: Does Kindness Equal Happiness and Health?

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Could kindness be a magic elixir that makes us happier – and healthier?. Research suggests acts of kindness like donating money, volunteering and mentoring can boost the giver's emotional health, but science also is studying how altruism improves physical health.
Emory Wheel

Students highlight public health issues through Global Health Photography Exhibit

Aside from the COVID-19 pandemic, global health problems like diabetes and heart disease continue to harm millions every day. This is exactly what the Global Health Photography Exhibit sought to display. The Emory Global Health Institute (EGHI) opened the exhibit last fall to the public in Emory University’s Chase Gallery...
9NEWS

Radio station host highlighting mental health with 'Therapy Thursdays'

DENVER — A Denver-based radio host is raising awareness for mental health, particularly in minority communities. Amerykah Jones with 104.7 The Drop hosts a weekly "Therapy Thursday" from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Jones brings in mental health professionals to speak about topics, talk with listeners and point them in the right direction.
psychologytoday.com

The Turmoil of Menopause

In the U.S., each year 2 million women reach menopause, defined as amenorrhea for 12 months in a woman 45 years or older. During menopause transition, a woman can gain 5 to 7 pounds, mostly in abdominal fat around her waist, and her BMI may be misleading. The menopause transition...
IN THIS ARTICLE
EverydayHealth.com

4 Ways Depression Is Tied to Heart Health

If you have depression, you probably know all too well how this condition hurts your heart emotionally, but did you know that depression can take a physical toll on your ticker, too — and vice versa?. The relationship between depression and heart health is a two-way street. Depression increases...
Medscape News

PCOS Common in Adolescent Girls With Type 2 Diabetes

Polycystic ovary syndrome is common in girls with type 2 diabetes, findings of a new study suggest, and authors say screening for PCOS is critical in this group. In a systematic review and meta-analysis involving 470 girls (average age 12.9-16.1 years) with type 2 diabetes in six studies, the prevalence of PCOS was nearly 1 in 5 (19.58%; 95% confidence interval, 12.02%-27.14%; P = .002), substantially higher than that of PCOS in the general adolescent population.
MedicalXpress

Treatment for insomnia in women with hot flashes found to be safe, efficacious

Hot flashes and night sweats are a common cause of insomnia among peri- and postmenopausal women. Hot flashes, night sweats and insomnia are all linked to reduced quality of life and distress. Despite how common insomnia disorder associated with night sweats is, treatment options are limited. Through a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial, investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital found that the insomnia medication suvorexant, made by Merck & Co., was safe and efficacious, improving insomnia and night sweats among peri- and postmenopausal women. Results of the study are published in Sleep.
MedicalXpress

Why is menopause still a taboo subject?

Menopause. It's a topic many don't feel comfortable talking about openly, yet it's a transitional phase of life that most women will spend a third of their lives in. The number of postmenopausal women is expected to rise to 1.1 billion worldwide by 2025. So why is the subject of menopause still taboo?
Phys.org

What is your dog's lifespan? You might be surprised

How old is your dog in human years? And what factors contribute to a long and healthy life for a dog?. For years, it's been generally accepted that "dog years" are roughly human years times seven—that a 1-year-old puppy is like a 7-year-old child, and an 11-year-old elderly dog is like a 77-year-old senior citizen. But it's actually much more complicated, say experts.
The Independent

Fitness influencer Lexi Reed hospitalised and placed in medically induced coma after ‘organs started failing’

Fitness influencer Lexi Reed is in the hospital “working on recovery” after she was placed in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator after her organs began to fail, according to her husband.Reed, 31, who grew her social media following after she began documenting her 312lb-weight-loss journey alongside her husband Danny in 2016, has been in the hospital for a month, according to Danny, who shared a health update on her Instagram Thursday.In the post, which shows Reed in a hospital bed, Danny said that “a few weeks ago” the fitness influencer had been getting sick and was struggling...
KRON4 News

4 Your Health: Early warning signs of female heart attacks

On Friday, you may have seen a lot of red because it was “National Wear Red Day” — a day to raise awareness about heart disease and women. Men experience more heart attacks compared to women, but women are less likely survive. To support the American Heart Association’s initiative, “Go Red for Women”, here’s why […]
womenworking.com

Scientists Reveal Possible Early Warning Sign of Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer is now responsible for 3 percent of all cancers and 7 percent of cancer deaths, and has a relative five-year survival rate when diagnosed early. Often, pancreatic cancer doesn’t cause symptoms until after it has spread to other organs. Despite pancreatic cancer being relatively uncommon, there are...
verywellhealth.com

Congestive Heart Failure vs. Heart Failure: Is There a Difference?

Congestive heart failure (CHF) and heart failure are chronic progressive conditions characterized by a weakened heart that is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s energy needs. Heart failure often refers to early-stage weakening of the heart without congestion. As the damage to the heart progresses, it...
womenworking.com

Gallbladder Cancer: Signs and Risk Factors to Know

Gallbladder cancer is defined as an abnormal cell growth in the gallbladder. Almost all cases of gallbladder cancer are adenocarcinoma, which is cancer that starts in gland-like cells that line the body. The gallbladder is a small, pear-shaped organ on the right side of your abdomen, resting just below your...
MedicalXpress

Brain shortcuts may be partially to blame for vaccine and mask non-compliance

If close friends and family members who contracted COVID-19 had mild cases and recovered quickly, or if they had an adverse reaction to the vaccine, your brain might convince you that you'd have the same experience. This phenomenon, known as "availability heuristic," is one of a handful of cognitive shortcuts, which conserve brain energy and are generally understood to be positive and beneficial. For example, an alternative route to work could save you time and fuel, or a mathematical method could aid you in solving an equation more efficiently.
magnoliastatelive.com

Eight long-haul symptoms of COVID-19

Most people who get infected with the coronavirus recover within a few weeks. However, some continue to experience symptoms weeks or even months after they are infected. They have what are known as long-haul symptoms of COVID-19. As such, they are sometimes called COVID-19 long-haulers. Sometimes, even patients who had a mild or asymptomatic coronavirus infection can become long-haulers.
