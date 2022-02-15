Health Highlights: Feb. 15, 2022

Hot flashes and night sweats are a common cause of insomnia among peri- and postmenopausal women. Hot flashes, night sweats and insomnia are all linked to reduced quality of life and distress. Despite how common insomnia disorder associated with night sweats is, treatment options are limited. Through a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial, investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital found that the insomnia medication suvorexant, made by Merck & Co., was safe and efficacious, improving insomnia and night sweats among peri- and postmenopausal women. Results of the study are published in Sleep.
