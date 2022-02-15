Is the Next Great COVID Vaccine an Inhaled One?

In a recent collaborative study by scientists from US and Germany, it was discovered that the adverse reactions observed after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine could be because of the ‘nocebo effect’. Nocebo is the opposite of a placebo. While the placebo effect happens when the patient solely believes that they will be cured after choosing a particular treatment option, nocebo is the opposite.
New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that unvaccinated adults age 50 and over are much more likely to be hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 than their vaccinated peers. Compared to those that received a third shot as a booster, unvaccinated individuals age 65 and older were...
HYDERABAD, India — On the outskirts of this centuries-old Indian city, a world away from its congested roads and cacophony, the gleaming modern laboratories of Bharat Biotech are churning out a COVID vaccine that would be sprayed into the nose rather than injected into the blood. Currently available vaccines...
The U.S. surgeon general is reassuring parents that the Food and Drug Administration will rigorously analyze data on Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine before approving it for use in kids under 5 years old. One day after Pfizer-BioNTech submitted data on how their vaccine worked in children 6 months to 4 years...
Three vaccine doses appear to be insufficient for people with weakened immune systems. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends getting the fourth dose for optimum protection against COVID-19. New Guidance. The CDC is keen on having immunocompromised people vaccinated for the fourth time amid reports on...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. COVID vaccination reduces the risk of developing long COVID, the U.K.’s Health Security Agency (HSA) has reported, giving us more insight into the poorly understood affliction which leaves individuals suffering from COVID symptoms for weeks to months after initial infection.
THURSDAY, Jan. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Despite a low absolute risk, there is an increased relative risk for carditis associated with BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccination, particularly among men and adolescents, according to a study published online Jan. 25 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Francisco Tsz Tsun Lai, Ph.D., from...
(WXYZ) — COVID-19 vaccines have been instrumental in the fight against the pandemic. Life hasn't returned to normal yet, but vaccines have been highly effective against severe disease and death, saving countless lives and helping our already strained hospital systems from being overwhelmed. Researchers are already working on the...
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is preparing to ship COVID-19 vaccines to the states as quickly as possible, should the Food and Drug Administration approve an emergency use authorization for kids under 5. White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients said Wednesday that approval of the specially formulated vaccine would make 18 million young children […]
Vaccine-associated myocarditis shows a similar injury pattern on cardiac MRI compared to other causes of myocarditis, but abnormalities are less severe, according to a new study published in the journal Radiology. Myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, often occurs as a result of a viral infection, including COVID-19. It...
COVID-19 vaccines are saving an untold number of lives, but they can’t stop the chaos when a hugely contagious new mutant bursts on the scene, leading people to wonder: Will we need boosters every few months? A new vaccine recipe? A new type of shot altogether? That’s far from settled, but with the shots still doing their main job many […]
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Misinformation about COVID-19 abounds, and cancer patients who are currently receiving treatment are more likely to believe COVID lies than cancer survivors who've completed treatment and people who've never had cancer, a new study says. The findings are from a survey of nearly...
Newswise — Scientists at McMaster University who have developed an inhaled form of COVID vaccine have confirmed it can provide broad, long-lasting protection against the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and variants of concern. The research, recently published in the journal Cell, reveals the immune mechanisms and significant benefits of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new study out Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlights the impact COVID-19 vaccines have on newborn babies. "Data has clearly shown that receiving an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy reduce the risk for infection, severe illness, and death," said Dr. Dana Meaney-Delman.
THURSDAY, Feb. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- After you have recovered from COVID-19, getting at least one dose of a vaccine provides added protection against reinfection, Israeli researchers report.
Stay unvaccinated after a bout with COVID-19 and you're five times more likely than someone who has had the shot to get COVID again, the new study found. That's because the immunity acquired through an infection is short-lived.
DURHAM, N.H. — The COVID-19 vaccines are helping the world get back on track and return to normalcy. Now, a new study finds they’re also helping people feel more like themselves again, too. Researchers from the University of New Hampshire found that the COVID-19 vaccine can help improve overall mental well-being considerably.
The U.S. government is planning to roll out COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of 5 as soon as the end of the month. On Friday, Pfizer, Inc. and BioNTech SE announced plans to extend rolling submissions to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking to amend the emergency use authorization (EUA) of the companies' vaccine to include that age group.
Vaccinated people are less likely to develop long COVID than unvaccinated people, said a new review published this week. The review of 15 studies by the U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA) released Tuesday indicated that compared to unvaccinated people, those who have received one- or two-dose preparations of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines were half as likely to manifest symptoms of long COVID.
