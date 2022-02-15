Is the Next Great COVID Vaccine an Inhaled One?

THURSDAY, Feb. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- After you have recovered from COVID-19, getting at least one dose of a vaccine provides added protection against reinfection, Israeli researchers report. Stay unvaccinated after a bout with COVID-19 and you're five times more likely than someone who has had the shot to get COVID again, the new study found. That's because the immunity acquired through an infection is short-lived. "It's very good...

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 1 DAY AGO