Who knows the Marvel Studios he must have heard of the extreme level of secrecy that accompanies the productions of their films, with actors often kept in the dark about fundamental details about roles and plots or forced to keep their castings secret for months and months. Just think that when processing Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame the stars did not even know if they would appear in the first or second chapter of the saga, while many of them had received several scripts with different stories so as to remain in the dark about what they would actually do on set. In any case, there are those who try to escape these dynamics or, much more simply, put their productions at risk without even realizing it. This seems to be the case with Zoe Saldana, who apparently posted a video on Instagram that she was later forced to remove at the request of Marvel Studios. In the video, made near the set of Guardians of the Galaxy 3we see her with the makeup of Gamora while browsing through what could apparently be a script containing spoilers, considering the immediate reaction of the major.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO