Click here to read the full article. People who have had Covid-19 face a greater risk of developing opioid use disorders and other mental health issues, according to new findings published Wednesday in the journal the BMJ. The large study compared the health records of 154,000 former Covid patients in the Veterans Health Administration system during the year after their infections to a similar population who did not get Covid and found a significant discrepancy in mental health outcomes. During the months following their infection, the study showed people who’d had Covid were 34 percent more likely to develop opioid use disorders...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 19 HOURS AGO