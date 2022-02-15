Amazon, Walmart Lift Mask Mandates for Vaccinated Employees

Click here to read the full article. Musab Balbale, who as vice president and general manager of beauty at Walmart helped bring agility and relevance to the mass leader, has left the company.
Balbale declined to specify on his next move, but did say he will be continuing in the retail industry.
Walmart has not yet named a successor.
Balbale joined Walmart from Jet.com six years ago, and headed up beauty for the last two. His goal was to transform the world’s...
