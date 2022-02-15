Amazon, Walmart Lift Mask Mandates for Vaccinated Employees

The next time you go to Walmart, you might notice something a little different about the staff. That's because the chain just announced that they are ending their employer-mandated rule that all employees wear masks while working inside the store (via Washington Post). Unvaccinated employees will still be required to wear a mask, but for those who are vaccinated, they can go mask-free, though the company noted that vaccinated employees who want to keep wearing a mask are welcome to do so. Furthermore, people working in in-store health clinics and pharmacies will still need to wear a mask, whether or not they are vaccinated.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 DAYS AGO