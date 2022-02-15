ViacomCBS to become Paramount starting Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — The “ViacomCBS” name is no more.

Starting Wednesday, the merged company will simply be known as Paramount, CEO Bob Bakish announced Tuesday.

The new Paramount name helps reflect brands, including Paramount Pictures, Showtime, Paramount Network, and Paramount Television Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

It also supports the rebranding of CBS All Access as Paramount+, the streaming home for all the company’s entertainment brands including MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, and BET.

In a company wide memo, Bakish and the nonexecutive chair of the company’s board of directors, Shari Redstone, touted the success of the fast growing Paramount+ streaming service, billing it as a global brand.

“An iconic global company deserves an iconic global name. One that reflects the power of our content; one that reflects our role as stewards of a rich heritage and as leaders in the future of entertainment,” the memo read. “With this in mind, as we’re announcing today at our investor event, ViacomCBS is becoming Paramount Global, or, more simply, Paramount.”

The memo continued, “For more than a century, the name Paramount has been synonymous with great entertainment and industry leadership. It’s part of our history, as pioneers of the Golden Age of Hollywood. But as Paramount+ has made clear, it’s also about our bright future. And, not least, it’s an idea: a promise to be the best.”

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram