ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Abbott highlights Texas economy, appeals to Tyler voters during Smith County Republican Party fundraiser

By Cynthia Miranda, Frank Jefferson
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HucWW_0eFYCkgW00

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott visited Tyler Tuesday night and spoke about the Texas economy, the border and the fentanyl crisis in the state.

Abbott gave a keynote address after 7 p.m. at the Smith County Republican Party Lincoln Reagan Dinner. The event was part of the Keep East Texas Red Fundraiser that benefits the local Republican Party. The dinner happened at The Villa at 7891 Highway 110 North.

Meet the candidates for Texas governor 2022

“Every year that I have been governor, Texas has been the number one state in the U.S. as the best state for doing business. Every year that I have been governor, Texas has received the Governor’s Cup. The Governor’s Cup goes top the governor of the state that ranks number one in the U.S. for economic development and new jobs created from that economic development,” said Abbott.

To see Abbott’s full speech, click below.

Monday was the first day of early voting in Texas and during the event, Abbott also appealed to voters.

“We’re behind when the votes are counted in the five largest cities in the state of Texas,” he said. “The future of Texas will be tied to the percentage of voter turnout we are able to achieve in counties like Smith County. We need you to stand in the gap to protect the future of Texas and the United States of America.”

Abbott also spoke about the 10,000 Texas National Guards and state troopers that are at the southern border to address the migration issues. The governor also said he has passed several laws to protect Second Amendment rights, and he mentioned the fentanyl crisis that has caused hundreds of Texans to lose their lives.

Gov. Abbott appoints 3 people to Sabine River Authority Board of Directors

On Monday, a new poll by the University of Texas at Austin and the Texas Politics Project was released and 1,200 registered voters participated.

According to the poll, Gov. Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton have stronger support from voters than the other Republican candidates in the primaries, said 41% of people who are planning to vote in the Republican Primary.

The poll also predicted that Abbott would win a hypothetical race for governor against Beto O’Rourke 47%-37%. Additionally, Abbott raised $1.4 million in the first 20 days of January while O’Rourke obtained $1.3 million.

Former state Sen. Don Huffines and former Texas Republican Party Chair Allen West are also gubernatorial candidates. 60% of poll respondents who said they will vote in the Republican party sided with Abbott. West received support from 15% of voters and West got 14%.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Tyler, TX
City
Austin, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
County
Smith County, TX
City
Abbott, TX
Smith County, TX
Government
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas schools in need of bilingual teachers

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The struggle to find bilingual teachers stems back even way before pandemic-related shortages.  Longview ISD’s district spokesperson, Francisco Rojas, said a big reason is how challenging it is to pass the qualifications.  “There is a shortage of certified bilingual teachers statewide and beyond,” said Rojas.  Over the years, Texas’s Hispanic population […]
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Don Huffines
KETK / FOX51 News

Bullard ISD calls for $103 million bond election to address growth, facilities

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — The Bullard ISD Board of Trustees unanimously called for a bond election on May 7 during a special meeting Friday to address current district facilities, campus capacities and projected growth in enrollment. Prior to this recommendation, the 40-50 stakeholders committee, including parents, teachers, staff and community members met three times during […]
BULLARD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Red#East Texas#Texas Attorney General#Economy#The Governor S Cup#Texas National Guards#Texans#The University Of Texas
KETK / FOX51 News

After ‘Dr. Death,’ disciplinary records still a secret, despite state law

A KXAN investigation found Texas patients aren't getting all the information they need about some doctors' histories. Our team searched through thousands of disciplinary records, spanning more than a dozen states, to discover some physicians are coming to Texas to leave their pasts behind. Patients wishing to research their doctors ahead of time will likely find incomplete, inaccurate and missing disciplinary actions — information that exists but kept secret from public view.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KETK / FOX51 News

City of Palestine celebrates Mardi Gras

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The residents of Palestine and around the area, gathered downtown to shop the Mardi Gras sales and attend the Mardi Gras parade on Saturday. The parade began at 5:30 p.m. and was hosted by Mystics of Time Krewe. It started at the Anderson County Courthouse and made its way through the […]
PALESTINE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy