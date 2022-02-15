ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steph Curry Responds to Idea That He 'Ruined Basketball'

By Joey Linn
 4 days ago
While usually said lightheartedly and without any real seriousness, the claim that Steph Curry 'ruined the game' of basketball is one that has circulated for several years now. Again, while it is usually uttered without much seriousness, it alludes to a real trend developing throughout all levels of basketball, where hoopers young and old see Steph Curry shoot from anywhere, and they want to do it too. The only problem, is that they are not Steph Curry; in fact, there will only ever be one.

On a recent edition of The Knuckleheads Podcast with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles, Steph Curry joined the show to address a multitude of topics, with one being this idea that he ruined basketball. When asked about seeing kids trying to emulate his game, Curry said, "I'm gonna use this moment to get on my soapbox. Stop tagging me in all these horrible basketball clips of people taking bad shots, telling me I ruined the game. I did not tell ya'll to shoot that shot. I did not say shoot that shot. It's tagging left and right, left and right, like 'Yo, you ruined the game. Thanks Steph.'"

Curry shared a good laugh during his PSA with Q-Rich and Darius Miles, but he made it clear that he is not on the hook for whatever poor habits are being developed at the youth level. There will only ever be one Steph Curry, and that is on these youth coaches to communicate to their players when they want to take bad shots in the name of Steph.

Ty Lue Calls Steph Curry The 'Most Dangerous Player In The League'

disabled legend
4d ago

what makes all of my Golden State Warriors players great is that they play with Stephen Curry. he doesn't ask them to imitate him, rather, he asks them to just play their game and let the wins come, with him being one of the orchestrators on the greatest team in the league.

