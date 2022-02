Asking for an open relationship can be tricky business. Even if your monogamous setup is genuinely no longer working for you, bringing the idea up can be nerve-wracking. You want to broach the topic in a way that’s reassuring to your partner, but also want to make it clear that you’d like to connect with other people. But when exactly is the right time to present the idea and what are the right words to use so your partner doesn’t feel insecure? “The key to beginning an open relationship is to start an open conversation,” says Dr. Tammy Nelson PhD, sex and relationship expert and author of Open Monogamy: A Guide to Co-Creating Your Ideal Relationship Agreement. That means the first step to an open relationship is transparency, so you enable your partner to make an informed decision. Find more tidbits on how to ask for an open relationship from Dr. Nelson below.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO