ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

One Up XP Show: Super People

By Michael Stevens
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vdRA2_0eFY6aSh00

Super People is a new free battle royale game on Steam for PC. I was set on winning a game and dominating it but unfortunately I could not pull a win! Myself, Klam, Casey and Cody jump into a game and we give it our best! A Very tough learning curve to this game but once you get it down it is fun!

We sit down with Amy Vining who is the Executive Director of A Kid Again the Michigan Chapter! A Kid Again is organization that helps family create wonderful memories for families who have a child or children living with life threatening conditions. They have just introduced the Michigan Chapter and they have also just introduced their E-Sports team! Amy tells us what is going one with A Kid Again and Esports but also how we can help or get involved! If you would like to find out more head here.

We also start a new segment here on The One Up XP Show! It is called The Coaches Round Table! Four topics, three Coaches and we discuss! This segment will be split into four segments, with Segment 1 here in the episode. Adam Antor, Carl Leone and Chris Bilski join me and we talk about some topics that are impacting the collegiate Esports scene.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Horizon Forbidden West: How to earn XP and level up fast

Horizon Forbidden West features a rich RPG element to explore and master, and you’ll need to stay on top of it if you don’t want to get annihilated by your robo-enemies. It isn’t exactly on the difficulty scale of FromSoftware’s Elden Ring, also releasing in February, but asks you to earn lots of XP to prepare for story missions’ level requirements. No worries, we’re here to help you get there quickly – just keep reading to learn some tricks to put together experience points and level up fast in Horizon Forbidden West.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super People
Popculture

Netflix's New Action Movie Is Already Topping the Charts

The new Netflix original film Fistful of Vengeance is dominating the charts this weekend just days after its release. The supernatural action movie dropped worldwide on Thursday, Feb. 17 and at the time of this writing, it is holding strong on the unofficial Top 10 list on Flix Patrol. Chances seem good that it will land on Netflix's official Top 10 lists next week.
TV SHOWS
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy