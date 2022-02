The math is not in their favor. Nor is the calendar. But until further notice, the Islanders are unequivocal in their belief that they reside among the NHL’s upper echelon. "We know that this organization is championship-level and we’re not going to settle for anything less," Mathew Barzal said after the Islanders’ 4-1 win over the Bruins on Thursday night at UBS Arena.

