ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Governor Whitmer Introduces Assistance Program for Homeowners

By Chelsea Dickens
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hxlzm_0eFY6DM600

The Homeowner Assistance Fund, established under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, helps mitigate the hardships felt by homeowners impacted by COVID-19.

It’s operated by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

“There’s two major needs,” says MSHDA Homeownership Director Mary Townley. “The first one is homeowners that struggled during the shutdown of COVID – either their employer went out of business or they closed shop for quite a while. They are not getting the hours they used to. The other primary reason we see is housing related costs have increased due to COVID so maybe one of the house members got sick, the other one had to take time off to care for them – it’s a multitude of different reasons.”

The Homeowner Assistance Fund provides funds to prevent homeowner mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosure, loss of utilities or home energy services and displacements of homeowners experiencing financial hardship.

“If we stop the foreclosure from happening it will continue to stabilize the neighborhoods,” says Townley. “If we turn a blind eye and let the foreclosures take place when we have an opportunity it will decrease property values and destabilize neighborhoods.”

Michigan received $242,812,277 for the fund, based on the number of Michiganders unemployed and the number of people with delinquent mortgage payments.

Those that are eligible include:

  • Homeowners with household incomes less than 150% of Area Median Income (AMI)
  • Homeowners who own and live in that property
  • Homeowners must have and explain a financial hardship directly related to COVID-19 on or after January 21, 2020.

Additionally, Households can receive up to $25,000 if they are faced with one of the following:

  • Delinquent mortgage/housing expenses, including property tax and insurance escrow shortages
  • Delinquent land contract payments, mobile home consumer loan payments or mobile home park lot payments
  • Delinquent property taxes
  • Delinquent condominium/homeowners’ association fees
  • Delinquent homeowners insurance,
  • Delinquent utilities, gas, electric, water, sewer
  • Delinquent internet broadband services

To apply, you can use either the online application portal, or call the customer service number at 844-756-4423 to apply over the phone.

If you prefer to have an in-person conversation with someone to help you through the application, reach out to a statewide counseling agent by clicking here.

Comments / 5

Related
9&10 News

Watchdog to Probe EPA Handling of City’s Lead-Tainted Water

Federal auditors announced an investigation Friday of how the government has dealt with lead contamination of drinking water in Benton Harbor, an impoverished, mostly Black city in southwest Michigan. The probe by the Environmental Protection Agency’s inspector general follows a petition months ago for federal help from groups that accused...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Commissioners Approve Development Contract

Grand Traverse County Commissioners approved a development contract focused on the manufacturing and skilled trades industry in Traverse City. The contract is a one-year, $50,000 economic development contract that city commissioners pledged with Traverse Connect. The contract will work at getting more people involved with jobs in the trades and...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Line 5 Tunnel Permitting Case Reaches Milestone

The Line 5 Oil Tunnel permitting case has a reached a milestone before the Michigan Public Service Commission. Officials say lawyers have submitted legal briefs, transitioning from the testimony phase to legal briefing in what has become a historic case in Michigan law. They say thanks to the legal advocacy...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Government
9&10 News

Petoskey Narrows List for New City Manager

After the previous city manager resigned in October, Petoskey has been searching for a replacement. They now have it boiled down to six candidates, some from Michigan, others from out of state. The city is looking to hire someone with four to five years of experience, and someone willing to...
PETOSKEY, MI
9&10 News

Focus Podcast: Filmed In Michigan

There’s a new effort to restore a tax incentive for filmmakers in Michigan. The last incentives ended seven years ago. State Representative Jack O’Malley is among a group of bipartisan legislators to introduce a bill to revive filmmaking in Michigan and create jobs along the way.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

State Budget Negotiations Continue Alongside Federal COVID Spending

Last week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer unveiled her record breaking budget, and it won’t be the end of spending for the year. Throughout the pandemic, the state has received billions of dollars in COVID relief funding from the federal government. Even after using a large amount in her budget plan, the state still has almost $4.5 billion left, just complicating an already difficult process.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Property Taxes#Property Values#Mortgage#Covid#House#Michiganders#Homeowners#Delinquent
9&10 News

MDHHS Removes Broad Indoor Mask Advisory

As the metrics improve, it looks like Michigan has gotten through the worst of the Omicron surge and is ready to relax some of their recommendations. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced it is dropping its recommendation for indoor masking, as the state moves into its “recovery stage.”
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Internet Access Coming to Thousands of People in Northern Michigan

Thousands of people in northern Michigan will soon have access to the internet. Right now in Leelanau County, 5,000 households can’t get the internet. Through the American Rescue Plan Act, the county received $4.2 million. Leelanau County Commissioners voted to use $3.2 million to bring broadband to 3,100 households.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
9&10 News

GT Jail Inmates to Receive New Healthcare Provider

Grand Traverse County Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday for a new healthcare provider at the Grand Traverse County Jail. County Health Support Services outbid other healthcare companies to be the new provider for inmate care. Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners Chair Rob Hentschel says County Health Services outbid the previous...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

How Local Entrepreneurs Can Help ‘SCORE’ in Business

An organization dedicated to helping entrepreneurs is seeking out new businesses in need of a little help. Traverse City is one of 300 chapters of SCORE, actively accepting new clients. On Wednesday, their members spoke to local business owners in downtown Traverse City, alongside the Downtown Development Authority. “We get...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Bill Introduced To Encourage Teachings of Native American Boarding Schools in 8th Through 12th Grades

A northern Michigan Senator has introduced a bill to ensure that more Native American history is taught in Michigan schools. “It’s not cast blame but make sure the history is acknowledged, a very dark part of our history to make sure it doesn’t happen again and allow those survivors to begin to heal,” said Senator Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy