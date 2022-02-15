Norway's Tandrevold leaving Olympics after biathlon finish line collapse

Sweden's veteran men's curling team finally got to the top of the Olympic podium with a win over Great Britain in the gold medal game Saturday. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/how-swede-it-long-last-sweden-finally-wins-olympic-mens-curling-gold.
Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roeiseland had already made history in Beijing as the first woman to win four biathlon medals at a single Winter Olympics. But on Friday in the women’s 12.5km mass start, the 31-year-old from Lillehammer added her fifth, a bronze. Source: https://onherturf.nbcsports.com/2022/02/18/marte-olsbu-roeiseland-norway-biathlon-2022-winter-olympics/
All nine Americans who skated to silver in the figure skating team event have asked to receive their medals before the end of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/us-skaters-appeal-cas-have-team-medals-awarded.
Ski jumping at the 2022 Winter Olympics concluded with the men's team final. Underdogs Slovenia shocked fan favorites and won the most medals of the program over Norway and Germany. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/2022-olympic-ski-jumping-review-slovenia-stuns-competition.
Biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics concluded with the women's mass start. Norway dominated the biathlon landscape, spearheaded by Johannes Thingnes Boe. He won the final gold medal of the men's events and brought Norway's medal tally to a record breaking 15. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/2022-olympic-biathlon-review-boe-lives-billing.
Irene Schouten of the Netherlands won the women's mass start final to earn her fourth medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/irene-schouten-wins-womens-mass-start-third-gold-medal-olympics.
Germany may have gone one-two on the four-man podium and earned their ninth of 10 possible sliding sport golds, but Jamaica stole the show. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/four-man-heats-3-4-recap.
Germany dominated all four Olympic luge events for the second time as all-star athletes broke (their own) records. Relive luge at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/2022-winter-olympics-luge-review.
Great Britain and Japan will face off Saturday night for the women's curling Olympic gold medal. Here's what to know about how both teams got here, and how to watch the game. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/what-know-how-watch-womens-curling-gold-medal-game-2022-winter-olympics.
U.S. cross-country skiing star Jessie Diggins rewrote history at the 2022 Winter Olympics going up against some of the biggest names in skiing like Jonna Sundling of Sweden and Therese Johaug of Norway. The women's 30km mass start free closed the curtain on the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/2022-olympic-cross-country-skiing-review-diggins-writes-us-history.
Following his victory in two-man, Germany's Francesco Friedrich will go for his second Olympic gold medal of the 2022 Winter Games in four-man. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/preview-four-man-bobsled-heats-1-2.
The Netherlands earned the most speed skating medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and American Erin Jackson made history as the first Black gold medalist. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/2022-olympic-speed-skating-review-erin-jackson-nils-van-der-poel-make-history.
Results, updates, and news from Day 15 of competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Saturday, February 19. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/daily-recap-results-2022-winter-olympics-february-19.
Look back at all the best moments from the men's and women's hockey tournaments at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/2022-olympic-hockey-review-canada-reclaims-gold-finns-earn-first-title.
One big end was enough for Great Britain to put Japan away and win the country's first women's curling gold medal in 20 years. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/great-britain-womens-curling-team-takes-gold-dominant-win-over-japan.
No Olympic competition is complete without a few handfuls of historical moments. Re-live all the record-breaking performances from the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/top-record-breaking-moments-2022-winter-olympics.
