Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Calls Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse 'Blunt Reminder'

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday said the federal government is considering starting a “no-fly” list for unruly passengers who’ve been banned by individual airlines. “I think we need to take a look at it,” Mr Buttigieg said during an interview with CNN. He added that airlines are often “doing their own internal no-fly list” and are considering sharing information on passengers they’ve banned.“We’re looking at these policy recommendations as well – not that we are waiting for that in order to take action,” he said.Mr Buttigieg’s announcement came after Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian sent US Attorney General...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO