In 1922 the first Black American School was established in Jackson County to provide education for grades one through twelve. Named after founder Robert Taylor Gilmore, Gilmore Academy was located on Orange Street across from where Peoples Funeral Home is today. Gilmore purchased about three acres, along with three buildings. His last fundraiser spearheaded on March 23, 1922 completed what became the home of the Fighting Panthers for 34 years. The property was deeded to Jackson County School Board to ensure accreditation with a high school diploma was accepted worldwide. The school name changed to Jackson County Training School (JCTS) in 1931 with the graduation of the first high school class. In time the school included Jackson Junior College.

MARIANNA, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO