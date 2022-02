Apple has yet to make the "M2" processor official, but details have already started to emerge about what to expect in Apple's second-generation Apple Silicon chip. Likely arriving later this year, Apple's M2 chip will be the successor to Apple's first Mac-specific chip -- the M1. Apple did release two variants on the M1, dubbed the M1 Pro and M1 Max that made their way to the redesigned MacBook Pro, which will still be more capable than the M2.

