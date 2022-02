We finally have the answer as to what set Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand off against Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry. In his appeal of his six-game suspension for the incident, which was upheld by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Friday, Marchand testified that Jarry had said "How about that f---ing save?" in the waning moments of a game the Bruins would go on to lose, 4-2, on Feb. 8 at TD Garden.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO