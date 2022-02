The company sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and in Q3 2021 its revenues quadrupled year-on-year to $2.83 million. Last week, I decided to look for bearish ideas among the companies whose market valuations have increased the most since the start of this year and one of the names that stood out was Splash Beverage Group (NYSE:SBEV). The company is a distributor of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages that uplisted to the New York Stock Exchange in 2021. It's growing at a fast pace but is far from profitability and I think that a capital increase in the near future is likely. Let's review.

