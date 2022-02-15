SD House votes to shield students from racial ‘discomfort’

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota House on Tuesday approved a pair of proposals initiated by Gov. Kristi Noem that would ban university trainings and public K-12 school curricula that make students feel “discomfort” on account of their race.

Republicans overwhelmingly supported the bills, which would apply separately to higher education and K-12 public schools, though a few joined Democrats to cast dissenting votes. Noem has championed the bills this year, casting them as a way of ensuring so-called “critical race theory” does not enter classrooms, though House lawmakers struck any mention of the lightning rod concept from the bills. They will next be considered in the Senate.

The Republican governor has said the bills, which would prohibit a list of “divisive concepts” from university trainings and K-12 curricula, are meant to ensure “our students are not taught that they are responsible for (the) different actions of our ancestors.”

But critics said the effort was censorship that will discourage teachers from addressing the most painful facts of the state’s history.

“Once you learn what happened in this county and on this land, it should distress you, it should cause psychological distress,” said Democratic Rep. Peri Pourier, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. “They are not going to want to teach the Massacre of Wounded Knee because it is going to ignite a divisive feeling.”

The Board of Regents has welcomed the bill applying to universities, asserting that it would not change how it already operates. However, organizations representing teachers, school administrators and school boards opposed the bill for K-12 schools, arguing that it sought to address situations that rarely come up in schools and put more unnecessary regulations on teachers who are already governed by a code of ethics.

Republican Rep. Sue Peterson, who pushed the bills, pointed out that the proposals would not restrict what is taught in university courses and argued that maintained academic freedom. However, the bill would ban public elementary and high schools from allowing any curricula that promote a list of “divisive concepts.”

“It would not prevent difficult lessons,” she said, but also rattled off a list of terms, including “equity, inclusion, racial injustice, environmental injustice and white supremacy” that she claimed were signs that critical race theory was being embedded in classroom lessons.

The bills do not name any of those terms or mention critical race theory. Instead, they list eight divisive concepts, which include ideas that individuals are “inherently responsible” for past actions or “should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account” of their race, religion or national origin.

House Democratic leader Rep. Jamie Smith criticized the bill as turning the state government into “thought police” in classrooms.

“Sometimes discomfort helps you learn,” he said.