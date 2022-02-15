Lamont to visit Israel on Connecticut’s economic mission

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont will visit Israel next month as part of a Connecticut economic development mission

announced Tuesday he will be part of an economic development mission to Israel later this month to promote Connecticut as a welcoming place for start-up companies and to strengthen relations between the two regions.

The Democrat will be part of a delegation that will include representatives from Raytheon, Hartford HealthCare, Digital Currency Group, the Jewish Federation Association of Connecticut, the University of Connecticut, the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development and Connecticut Innovations Inc., the state’s quasi-public venture capital agency.

The trip will run from Feb. 17-24, ending with an event called VentureClash where Israeli entrepreneurs will give pitches on proposals to locate operations in Connecticut.

“Part of growing Connecticut’s innovation ecosystem includes adding diverse businesses from all around the world,” Lamont said in a statement. “This is an opportunity for Connecticut to strengthen its ties with Israel and provide these innovative companies with an option for any U.S. expansion.”

Besides meeting with business leaders, Lamont is expected to meet with several Israeli government officials.

Israel has for years confronted a grassroots Palestinian-led movement to boycott Israeli institutions and businesses over the country’s treatment of the Palestinians. Israel says the movement has little to do with human rights.