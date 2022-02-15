ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Pocatello man accused of sex with underage girl has case bound over to district court

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ucZWT_0eFY0n0Y00

A 35-year-old Pocatello man who allegedly had a sexual relationship with an underage girl had his case bound over to district court following a Monday preliminary hearing.

Wade Denny was charge with sexual battery of a minor child and statutory rape in connection with the incident, which allegedly involved a girl who was 16 years old at the time and occurred on Aug. 5, 2020, prosecutors said.

During the hearing, Magistrate Judge Thomas Clark deemed there was sufficient evidence to take the case to district court on both felony charges.

A trial date must be set for Denny's arraignment in district court.

Senior Deputy Prosecutor Erin Tognetti said it took a while for DNA testing results to come back before the case could be adjudicated.

Sexual battery of a minor carries a penalty of up to 25 years in prison, and the rape charge carries a penalty of one year to life in prison. In addition, Denny faces up to $50,000 in fines for each charge.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Woman pleads guilty in beating death of young stepson

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho woman has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the beating death of her 9-year-old stepson. Monique Osuna made the plea on Wednesday in exchange for prosecutors agreeing not to pursue the death penalty, the Idaho Statesman reported. She is scheduled to be sentenced June 9. Emrik Osuna died in September 2020, a day after someone called police to report a medical emergency...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Woman pleads guilty to two charges in granddaughter's death

EMMETT — Connie Ann Smith, 54, of Emmett, has pleaded guilty to one count of felony injury to a child and one count felony failure to notify of a death relating to the death of 8-year-old Taryn Summers in April 2021. She faces up to 20 years confinement for the charges. Appearing in Gem County District Court on Wednesday afternoon, Smith entered a change of plea, the apparent result of a criminal mediation between the state and her defense attorney last week. ...
EMMETT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Former police officer Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright's death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kim Potter, the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright, was sentenced Friday to two years in prison, a penalty below state guidelines after the judge found mitigating factors warranted a lesser sentence. Potter was convicted in December of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist. She was sentenced only on the more serious charge in accordance with state law. ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Idaho State Journal

Pharmacy robbery, high-speed chase and dislocating cop's shoulder result in prison sentence for East Idaho man

IDAHO FALLS — A Rigby man who robbed a pharmacy, led police on a high speed chase and dislocated an officer’s shoulder was sentenced to prison Monday. Gary Holdaway, 52, was arrested in November 2020 after the incident. District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. sentenced him to four to 10 years in prison for robbery. Other charges for attempting to elude police, resisting arrest and petit theft were dismissed as part of the plea agreement. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pocatello, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Pocatello, ID
Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho man gets prison sentence in fentanyl robbery

IDAHO FALLS — A Rigby man who robbed a pharmacy, led police on a high speed chase and dislocated an officer's shoulder was sentenced to prison Monday. Gary Holdaway, 52, was arrested in November 2020 after the incident. District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. sentenced him to four-to-10 years in prison for robbery. Other charges for attempting to elude police, resisting arrest and petit theft were dismissed as part of the plea agreement. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Woman arrested for grand theft, ordered $1.5 million in office supplies

GARDEN CITY — Garden City Police arrested a Meridian woman on Wednesday for spending $1.5 million under company accounts. Tanya Cerda, who was recently fired from a local business, spent money from her employer on various items from multiple vendors. They ranged from paper products to office equipment, Sgt. Tyler Domney of the Garden City Police Department said in an email to the Idaho Press. After an investigation in which police served search warrants and submitted digital forensic evidence to a lab, they arrested Cerda on multiple charges. Cerda, 32, is charged with grand theft, facing up to 20 years in prison, and computer crime-access or uses to defraud or obtain money or services by fraudulent pretenses.
GARDEN CITY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Daybell attorney motions for case to be severed from Vallow

The attorney for Chad Daybell has filed a motion for his client’s case to be separated from the case filed against Lori Vallow. In a memorandum filed Feb. 9, Defense Attorney John Prior said the cases should be severed due to Vallow’s case being paused. Her case has been on hold due to concerns about her mental health and whether she would be able to contribute to her own defense. ...
LAW
Idaho State Journal

Sheriff Rowland preliminary hearing delayed to March 2

A preliminary hearing in the criminal case against Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland has been delayed to March 2. Rowland's attorney, Justin Oleson, had motioned for a delay, saying the hearing overlapped with another case he was working on. The Idaho Attorney General's Office, which is prosecuting the case, objected to the decision, arguing that Oleson should have made his motion more than a week before the hearing was set...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Statutory Rape
Idaho State Journal

Boise Police respond to stabbing, nearby schools go into shelter in place

BOISE — A man was injured in a stabbing on Tuesday, putting nearby schools into shelter in place. The Boise Police Department responded to the reported stabbing incident on the 900 block of North 27th Street just after 10 a.m. Local paramedics rushed the injured individual to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a BPD news release. The suspect fled the scene on foot, prompting officers to begin searching the area. The suspect was later apprehended near Whitewater Park Boulevard, booked into the Ada County Jail and charged with felony aggravated battery. She was identified by Boise Police as 22-year-old Sophia Hooper, of Nampa. Police believe Hooper and the victim are known to each other.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

FBI Salt Lake City warns of romance scams

SALT LAKE CITY — Looking for love? This Valentine’s Day, FBI Salt Lake City is raising awareness about romance scams, or confidence fraud, so you can protect your heart and your wallet. A romance scam is when a perpetrator deceives a victim into believing the two have a trusting relationship, whether family, friendly, or romantic. The victim is then persuaded to send money, personal or financial information, or items of value, or launder money on behalf of the perpetrator. ...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

FBI: 130 Idahoans lose more than $2 million in romance scams

SALT LAKE CITY — Looking for love? This Valentine’s Day, FBI Salt Lake City is raising awareness about romance scams, or confidence fraud, so you can protect your heart and your wallet. A romance scam is when a perpetrator deceives a victim into believing the two have a trusting relationship, whether family, friendly, or romantic. The victim is then persuaded to send money, personal or financial information, or items of value, or launder money on behalf of the perpetrator. ...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
1K+
Followers
582
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy