Pocatello man accused of sex with underage girl has case bound over to district court

A 35-year-old Pocatello man who allegedly had a sexual relationship with an underage girl had his case bound over to district court following a Monday preliminary hearing.

Wade Denny was charge with sexual battery of a minor child and statutory rape in connection with the incident, which allegedly involved a girl who was 16 years old at the time and occurred on Aug. 5, 2020, prosecutors said.

During the hearing, Magistrate Judge Thomas Clark deemed there was sufficient evidence to take the case to district court on both felony charges.

A trial date must be set for Denny's arraignment in district court.

Senior Deputy Prosecutor Erin Tognetti said it took a while for DNA testing results to come back before the case could be adjudicated.

Sexual battery of a minor carries a penalty of up to 25 years in prison, and the rape charge carries a penalty of one year to life in prison. In addition, Denny faces up to $50,000 in fines for each charge.