Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on Conor McGregor fighting the winner of Justin Gaethje vs Charles Oliveira. While the next UFC lightweight title fight will be Charles Oliveira defending the strap against Justin Gaethje, many have already turned their attention to who the winner will face after their triumph. Islam Makhachev is hoping to secure a shot at the belt if he can beat Bobby Green next weekend but beyond that, the looming presence of Conor McGregor can’t be overlooked.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO