Fayetteville mother shot 9 times shares her story
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE...www.wral.com
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE...www.wral.com
I am so sorry you are having to suffer from pure ignorance. May you continue to heal and get stronger everyday. Because you are truly a miracle. God has you here for a reason and if nothing but a testimony of your fight back from the mistakes. Sending prayers and love.❤🙏🏻
coming from the streets, something is not adding up 🤔. any who
Comments / 25